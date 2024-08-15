Santa Monica Physician Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

The Indictment Alleges That Plasencia Was Complicit in Distributing Ketamine to Perry During the Actor’s Final Weeks

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a Santa Monica physician, is among five defendants charged in connection with the fatal ketamine overdose of actor Matthew Perry in October 2023. Plasencia and alleged San Fernando Valley drug dealer Jasveen Sangha were arrested today and face serious consequences under an 18-count superseding indictment unsealed this week.

Plasencia, 42, also known as “Dr. P,” is charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of the drug, and two counts of altering documents related to the federal investigation. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each count related to ketamine distribution and up to 20 years for each records falsification charge.

The indictment alleges that Plasencia was complicit in distributing ketamine to Perry during the actor’s final weeks. Perry, who struggled with addiction, suffered a fatal overdose on October 28, 2023, after receiving multiple injections of ketamine. The court documents claim that Plasencia distributed the drug to Perry outside the scope of legitimate medical practice and failed to monitor him after administration.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada stated, “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” emphasizing the importance of holding drug dealers accountable for the harm they cause.

Sangha, 41, who is known as “The Ketamine Queen,” faces even harsher penalties, including a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a potential life sentence if convicted. The indictment cites that her actions on October 24, 2023, directly contributed to Perry’s death.

Both Plasencia and Sangha are expected to be arraigned later today in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles. The charges come as part of a broader investigation into the illicit distribution of drugs that led to Perry’s tragic demise, which has garnered significant public attention.

The ongoing investigation involves the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, among other agencies.