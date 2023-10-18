Santa Monica Playhouse Continues Family-Friendly Halloween Musical Tradition

It Recounts the Adventures of “Candy,” a Young Girl Who Finds Herself on a Magical All Hallows’ Eve Journey.

Santa Monica Playhouse continues its cherished Halloween theatrical tradition with “Absolutely Halloween!” This heartwarming musical recounts the adventures of “Candy,” a young girl who finds herself on a magical All Hallows’ Eve journey, teaching her valuable lessons about life, love, laughter, and, of course, sugar. She is guided by a delightful cast of whimsical characters who come to life from costumes.

According to the legend, every Halloween, a special individual is chosen to save the Halloween World from vanishing entirely. Who knows, maybe next year, that chosen soul could be you? As the witching hour approaches, children and parents alike are invited to assist the inhabitants of the Halloween World by participating in magical spells, contributing to the rescue of All Hallows’ Eve…until the following year.

The play is directed by Chris DeCarlo and features music and lyrics by E. Rudie and M. Wrather. It was written by Evelyn Rudie, with costume design by Ashley Hayes and lighting, as well as special effects, by James Cooper. The role of Production Stage Manager is fulfilled by George J. Vennes III.

The show runs from October 7 to October 29, with performances on Saturdays at 2:00 pm and Sundays at 12:30 pm. Tickets are priced at $15.00 per adult and $12.50 per child aged 12 and under. For more information, go to https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/absolutely-halloween.html.