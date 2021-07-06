Senator Ben Allen to Appear at Upcoming PPCC Meeting

July 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

By Sam Catanzaro

State Senator Ben Allen is slated as a special guest speaker for the upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. via zoom (https://zoom.us/j/9146619026, Meeting ID: 914-661-9026.

Senator Ben Allen, who represents much of the Westside including Pacific Palisades, is set to be the guest speaker, appearing from 6:30-7 p.m.

“We are excited to announce that PPCC’s guest speaker on July 8 will be our distinguished Senator Ben Allen! Please note that the Senator will join us from 6:30-7:00pm. There will be a brief opportunity for Q&A. We are interested in hearing the news from Sacramento, along with an update of Sen. Allen’s legislative accomplishments and his views on important matters that impact the Palisades,” the PPCC said.

In addition to Senator Allen’s appearance, the meeting will include an update on Councilmember Mike Bonin’s proposal to brining a temporary homeless shelter to Will Rogers State Beach.

The full agenda for the meeting is embedded above.

