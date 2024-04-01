Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

Photo: SMPD

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless man has been sentenced to eight years in state prison due to a series of sexual assaults he committed between August and September 2022.

Anthony Pittman, who the Santa Monica Police Department described as a “serial sex offender”, pleaded no contest to his crimes which were committed in Santa Monica as well as LAPD’s Northeast and Wilshire Divisions. His sentence is for forced sodomy and assault with intent to commit a felony.

In September 2022, the suspect attempted to remove the blankets of a homeless woman who was sleeping near the Santa Monica Library. As she attempted to flee from Pittman, the suspect tackled her to the ground where he sexually assaulted her. The woman made a report to the Santa Monica Police Station a few hours later.

DNA evidence proved Pittman to also be the suspect in prior assault incidents, all of which were against homeless women, according to SMPD.

A separate sexual assault case is being investigated by SMPD. On March 1, a woman was attacked near Ocean Park Blvd.’s 1700 block while waiting for transportation. 

Those with information on Pittman or the March incident are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Update: Larry David Is Not Selling a Palisadian Home

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

This Extravagant Home Was Custom-Built in 2013 by the Los Angeles-Based Firm Johnston Marklee By Zach Armstrong Last month, a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Stranded Hiker in Santa Monica Mountains

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

His Approximate Location Was South of Skull Rock By Zach Armstrong LAFD rescued a hiker who was stranded in the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Backslide at Hampton & Rose

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

Encampments reappear at what was once ground zero for homelessness here in Venice By Nick Antonicello  When new leadership emerged...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @palisadesnews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This $5M, Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Hits the Market

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Additional amenities include a private office, study and a three-car garage Tucked behind a gated drive, a nearly $5 million...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pacific Resident Theatre Presents Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat”

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Mankowitz Later Adapted the Play Into an Oscar-Winning Short Film Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat,”...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers to Speak Out on Harassment Endured at Santa Monica Hampton Inn

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

The Hotel Is One of Five Hotels in the Charter City That Are Still in a Labor Dispute By Zach...

Photo: Thumzup Corp.
Hard, News

Customers at These Palisades Stores Can Get Cash Rewards for Sharing Their Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Thumzup is Starting its L.A. Footprint Expansion with Pacific Palisades Thumzup, a company which aims to democratize the social media...

Photo: Fig Tree
Hard, News

Venice’s Fig Tree Cafe to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from to enjoy an unobstructed view Fig Tree, the beachside café in...
News, Video

 (Video) Philz Coffee Set to Close Westside Location Next Month

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Franchise Recently Made Headlines for Changing Headquarters @palisadesnews Philz is closing its Santa Monica shop #coffeeaddict #coffee #coffeeshop #losangeles...

Photo: Alan Thomas
Hard, News

Famous Literary Critic and Palisadian Passes Away at 92

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

A Memoriam Post Stated She Overturned Views on T. S. Eliot, Ezra Pound and Other Canonized Artists By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: CicLAvia
News, Upbeat

Over Five Miles of Venice Blvd. to Temporarily Close, Become Public Park in April

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Initiative, Which Started in 2010, Aims to Connect Communities and Promote Sustainable Transportation Options On Sunday, April 21 from...
News, Video

(Video) Workers Strike at Luxury Hotel in Downtown Santa Monica

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Unite Here Local 11 Recently Announced a Contract Was Ratified at 34 Hotels @palisadesnews Workers are striking at Proper...

Photo: West Los Angeles Planning Commission
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Set for Sloping Property along Chautauqua Boulevard

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

“Canyon Place” Is Set to Include Two Apartment Units and 1,415 Sq. Ft. of Office Space By Zach Armstrong A...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Brooks “Pop Up” Through April 21

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

More Cushion. More Softness. Less Gravity. By Nick Antonicello Hey, L.A.! Run by the Brooks Venice “Pop-up” to find the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR