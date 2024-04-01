Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD

By Zach Armstrong

A homeless man has been sentenced to eight years in state prison due to a series of sexual assaults he committed between August and September 2022.

Anthony Pittman, who the Santa Monica Police Department described as a “serial sex offender”, pleaded no contest to his crimes which were committed in Santa Monica as well as LAPD’s Northeast and Wilshire Divisions. His sentence is for forced sodomy and assault with intent to commit a felony.

In September 2022, the suspect attempted to remove the blankets of a homeless woman who was sleeping near the Santa Monica Library. As she attempted to flee from Pittman, the suspect tackled her to the ground where he sexually assaulted her. The woman made a report to the Santa Monica Police Station a few hours later.

DNA evidence proved Pittman to also be the suspect in prior assault incidents, all of which were against homeless women, according to SMPD.

A separate sexual assault case is being investigated by SMPD. On March 1, a woman was attacked near Ocean Park Blvd.’s 1700 block while waiting for transportation.

Those with information on Pittman or the March incident are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.