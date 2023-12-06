Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC extends an invitation to a complimentary Shakespeare workshop in Venice, CA, delving into the interpretation and performance of the Bard’s work.

Participants are asked to come prepared with a Shakespeare monologue of their choice. The workshop will take place Sunday, December 10 at the Electric Lodge located at 1416 Electric Ave.

Whether you’re a seasoned Shakespearean actor seeking to further your theatrical knowledge in an MFA program or simply intrigued by the art of performing classical texts, this workshop offers insights into acting techniques. These techniques enable contemporary artists to breathe life into timeless stories on stage.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy, in collaboration with the Shakespeare Theatre Company and George Washington University, presents a distinctive one-year MFA program. This program, established in 2000, cultivates a new community of classical actors. The STC Academy provides an immersive, rigorous experience aimed at honing an actor’s skills to tackle the complexities of Shakespearean and other classical works. Discover more at https://academy.shakespearetheatre.org/