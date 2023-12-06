Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

Photo: Getty Images

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC extends an invitation to a complimentary Shakespeare workshop in Venice, CA, delving into the interpretation and performance of the Bard’s work.

Participants are asked to come prepared with a Shakespeare monologue of their choice. The workshop will take place Sunday, December 10 at the Electric Lodge located at 1416 Electric Ave.

Whether you’re a seasoned Shakespearean actor seeking to further your theatrical knowledge in an MFA program or simply intrigued by the art of performing classical texts, this workshop offers insights into acting techniques. These techniques enable contemporary artists to breathe life into timeless stories on stage.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy, in collaboration with the Shakespeare Theatre Company and George Washington University, presents a distinctive one-year MFA program. This program, established in 2000, cultivates a new community of classical actors. The STC Academy provides an immersive, rigorous experience aimed at honing an actor’s skills to tackle the complexities of Shakespearean and other classical works. Discover more at https://academy.shakespearetheatre.org/

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Reservable Pickleball Program Launched in Santa Monica

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Sport’s Rising Popularity Led to Extended Wait Times at the Courts Pickleball aficionados now have the option to reserve...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony Coming to Palisades

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Celebration Will Be Graced With Live Musical Performances Join the festivities on the first night of Chanukah with Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @palisadesnews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @palisadesnews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style. #christmas...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of Palisades Village Holiday Celebration

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Palisades Village welcomed the holiday season with festive style. @palisadesnews Palisades Village welcomed the hollday season with festive style #christmas...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Claire College Cambridge
Hard, News

UK University Choir to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

Their Performance Promises Masterworks From the Renaissance Era Renowned for its excellence, the esteemed Choir of Clare College, Cambridge (UK),...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Luxurious Equestrian Estate “Paradise Found” Hits the Market in Sullivan Canyon

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

David Calvert-Jones Lists Renovated Cliff May Residence for $21.5 Million By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles-based businessman David Calvert-Jones is parting...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly-Built $14M Palisadian Home Includes Cabana and Private Theater

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The Lower Level Invites Entertainment and Relaxation With a Wine Room and a Fully Equipped Gym In the heart of...

Photo: 1212
Hard, News

Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...

Photo: Instagram: @toteme
Hard, News

International Fashion Brand Opens in Palisades Village

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

One in a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands That Have Recently Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall By...
News, Video

(Video) Popular Palisadian Road Reopens After Repairs

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Both lanes are now unobstructed leading to the Pacific Coast Highway @palisadesnews Temescal has reopened after weeks of repairs #pacificpalisades...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Dining, News

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR