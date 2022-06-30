Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan food and mushrooms currently available at the market.
.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@hankspalisades).
Food & Drink, News

Palisades Burger Nominated as One of Best in Los Angeles by LA Times

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Hank’s nominated by LA Times By Dolores Quintana Hank’s of the Palisades was nominated for Best Burger as part of...
Video

Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Video, Wellness

Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
News, Video

Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool: Palisades Today – June 27th, 2022

June 27, 2022

Read more
June 27, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Celebrity Gynecologist Identified As Deceased Hiker Near Will Rogers* Pali High Releases...
Food & Drink, Video

The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Food & Drink, Video

A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Veterans, Video

Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...

Photo: Facebook (@portaviapalisades).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert By Dolores Quintana Porta Via has been growing steadily...
Video, Wellness

Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Video

Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
News, Video

Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!* Congratulations Palisades Charter High...
Education, Video

New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Video

Mayor’s Proposal Would Allow for Billboards in Pacific Palisades

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

A proposal from city officials would expand the types of billboards and advertisements allowed on Pacific Palisades streets. .Video sponsored by...
Video, Wellness

America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR