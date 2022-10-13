Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

Branzino from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico

Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach, welcomes his new menu concept just in time for all your holiday entertaining plans. Chef Runyon refers to his new culinary repertoire as ‘Simply Grilled,’ however, his approach to sourcing the raw ingredients, is anything but simple. The Chef and talented sous chefs have searched the world for the farmers, fishermen, and ranchers who cultivate and harvest the finest products on the market.  

The most sought-after meats, seafood and produce selected are combined using Runyon’s layering of light oils and delicate spices to help bring out the inherent flavors of each ingredient in a way that belies the relative simplicity of searing meats and vegetables over flame.  

“Los Angeles is an international gateway and a city of foodies, we are passionate about impressing them with our service, setting and, most importantly, the flavors ,” explains Chef Runyon.

1 Pico’s Amberjack is imported from the Japanese island of Shikoku, famous for its warm waters and dedicated fish farmers who reportedly have ‘conversations’ with their finned friends daily to promote their development. The result is an enticing, meaty filet that is a slightly sweet and mellow umami of buri (yellowtail) crossed with saba (mackerel). 

Meat eaters will celebrate the Elysian Farms Lamb. This lamb is difficult to acquire as it is not only Chef Runyon’s favorite, but also the lamb of choice of world-class chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. Raised exclusively in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains on a diet of clover, the result is a rich and delicious flavor. The lamb graze free with year-round access to these fertile fields.

For the finest fruits and vegetables, there is little reason to look outside of sunny California. A colorful and unique 1 Pico find are the Candy Stripe Beets.  These striking heirlooms, also called Chioggias – for the Italian town where they originated – are now a favorite of California beet growers. Resembling candy canes with their red and white stripes they are the perfect complement in the restaurant’s sweet and savory gazpacho with organic California strawberries, John Givens organic tomatoes harvested just up the Pacific Coast Highway, and blended with a crisp champagne vinegar.

“It’s so exciting to be a chef in Santa Monica. There are so many wonderful farms and ranches all around us.  Being a coastal chef has an added bonus, my phone rings daily from fishermen about their amazing catches of the day,” explains Runyon, “sometimes these anglers will even send me video of their catch as it is being pulled into the boat! Since I cannot be out there with them, this is the next best thing.”

Combined with stunning ocean views from the indoor dining room, the al fresco courtyard and the exemplary service, the restaurant’s new menu is simply a feast for the senses and not to be missed. 

1 Pico is open from 5:30-9:30pm from Wednesdays to Sundays and serves brunch from 11:00am to 3:00pm on the weekends.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...

Photo: tallulasrestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list By Dolores Quintana  Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
News, Video

Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
News

Pacific Palisades Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug Awards Nominations Open

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is pleased to announce that nominations are now...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
News

Los Angeles City Council President Steps Down From Leadership Role After Leaked Recording of Racist Comments

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home of Howie Mandel Listed for $21.5M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 10th 2022

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Architect William Carlton Jarrett Home Has Hit Market For The First Time In...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...

Photo: Chad Jones Photography.
News, Real Estate

Geraldine Gilliland Sells Malibu Home for $18 Million to Kyrie Irving’s Father

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Rancho Chiquita sold to Drederick Irving Author and chef Geraldine Gilliland has sold her home in Malibu for $18 million...
News, Real Estate

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...

Madame Wu, Jack Benny and his wife, Mary Livingstone (right) are pictured at Madame Wu's Garden in 1974. Photo: Los Angeles Public Library (Facebook).
News

Madame Wu, Famed Restaurateur and Longtime Palisades Resident, Passes Away at 106

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Restaurateur behind Madame Wu’s Garden passes away September 19 By Dolores Quintana Sylvia Wu, born Sylvia Cheng, was much better...
News

Study Shows Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR