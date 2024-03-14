SMPD Arrests Man Who Allegedly Attacked Girlfriend, Brandished Replica Firearm at Her Daughter

The Man Faces Charges of Felony Domestic Violence and Misdemeanor Child Abuse

A suspect is in custody after a domestic violence incident left a woman with severe injuries that required hospitalization.

Derrick Wright, 46, assaulted the victim, then wielded a replica firearm at both the victim and her daughter before fleeing the scene. Santa Monica Police Department detectives located Wright at an address in Long Beach and secured a search and arrest warrant.

On March 7, SMPD SWAT Officers, along with members of the Criminal Investigation Division, Crisis Negotiation Team, Drone, and K9 Officers, apprehended Wright after he absconded from the initial scene and unlawfully entered a neighboring residence in Long Beach.

Wright faces charges of felony domestic violence with an enhancement for Great Bodily Injury, misdemeanor child abuse for threatening the victim’s daughter with a weapon, and misdemeanor aggravated trespassing during his arrest in Long Beach.

Wright’s booking photo is provided. Notably, Wright has a lengthy criminal record, including a misdemeanor arrest by SMPD in July of 2023 for domestic violence and parole violation.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or incident is urged to contact Detective Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.