Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities
June 26, 2021 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Recovering?
A busy Memorial Day weekend in which local hotel occupancy rates reached their highest levels since the pandemic began has...
Summer Programs for Kids at the Brentwood Library
June 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Donald Bruce Kaufman – Brentwood Branch Library has summer programs for kids and adults, learn all about them in...
Visiting the Oldest Private Cemetery in Los Angeles
June 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pascual Marquez family cemetery has a rich history dating back to 1839 and is located on the same site...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...
Gelson’s Selected as Anchor Grocer for West End Development
June 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Gelson’s to occupy 36,000 square feet of space at West Edge By Sam Catanzaro Real estate firm Hines has announced...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment
June 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
