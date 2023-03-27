Southern California Food Banks Prepare for Increased Need Amid Rising Costs and Benefit Cuts

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity

Local food banks in Southern California are bracing themselves for a surge in demand as the emergency allotments and additional benefits under CalFresh, California’s version of the federal food stamps program, which ended March 26. This is likely to result in many recipients losing hundreds of dollars per month.

CalFresh currently serves over 1.5 million people in Los Angeles County and over 665,000 people in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The average recipient is set to lose around $82 per month, while families could lose up to $200 per month.

With the ending of benefits, local area food banks are preparing for a potential “hunger cliff.” Rising costs for groceries, housing, and utilities in a volatile economy are putting more of a strain on the millions of Southern Californians that rely on CalFresh.

Westside Food Bank in Santa Monica is already unsure if it will be able to handle the anticipated increase in demand for food supplies. 

“With the loss of these pandemic-era benefits, we are facing a severe escalation in hunger,” said Westside Food Bank President and CEO Genevieve Riutort.

According to Westside Food Bank, they are already providing the equivalent of 1.7 million more meals than they were before the pandemic. The organization is urging the community to come together to help their neighbors in need during this difficult time.

Those who wish to donate to the Westside Food Bank can do so by clicking here. For those seeking food pantries near them, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank website offers a directory of such pantries.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Changes Coming to Pacific Palisades Intersection to Ease Traffic Congestion

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Two changes coming to intersection of Chautauqua and PCH in late April Residents of Pacific Palisades can expect changes to...
News

Mudslide Displaces Family of 8 and Elderly Neighbor in Pacific Palisades

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

No injuries reported in Sunday evening incident By Sam Catanzaro A family of eight and a neighbor were displaced from...
News, Real Estate

Low Interest Rates and Tax Changes Hit L.A. Office Sales Hard

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisades Real Estate Deal Fall Through Again

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Newlyweds cancel escrow on $64 million Pacific Palisades estate, continue search in Holmby Hills By Dolores Quintana If you can...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Residential Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...

Restoration planting volunteers planted 100,000 native trees and plants during a two-year project. Milk cartons protect the saplings from getting eaten by small mammals. Photo: NPS / Joey Algiers.
News

Locally Collected Seeds Used to Grow 100,000 Native Plants in Santa Monica Mountains Restoration Project

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Final planting event will be held Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. for the park’s largest ever restoration project After...
News

California Appeals Court Delivers Victory for Uber and Lyft, Allowing Independent Contractor Status for Drivers

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Restructure Operations

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Non-profit organization to phase out fiscal operations and community engagement by 2023, remaining funds to be managed by The People...

Dick Van Dyke speaking at the 2017 Phoenix Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons.
News

Actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, Crashes Car Into Wall on Slick Malibu Road

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms moderate injuries sustained in accident attributed to rain-soaked roads Actor Dick Van Dyke was...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Approves Budgetary Resources for Rehousing RV Homeless Individuals

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Do You Think Elected Officials Should Help Keep Outdoor Dining Options Available for Restaurants? Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades to Host Chateau Reignac Wine Dinner

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

March 29 event will feature five-course dinner paired with select wines from the Bordeaux region  The Draycott in Pacific Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Proposed Bill AB 1217 Could Offer Much-Needed Relief to California Restaurants Facing New Fees and Restrictions on Outdoor Dining

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...

Photos: Vivi Gerson.
News

National Charity League Westside Chapter Empowers Young Women With Panel Discussion at the Brentwood Country Club

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

March 12 panel featured panelists representing the fields of education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing and sports. The National Charity League Westside...
News, Upbeat Beat

Post-Oscars Dinner and a Movie at Palisades Village

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

“All Quiet On The Western Front,” “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and “The Sea Beast” screening at the Bay theatre The...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR