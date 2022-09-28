Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Canyon Club.

in Video, Wellness
