Survey Reveals Strong Support for Making Expanded Outdoor Dining a Permanent Option

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes

NOTE THE BRACKET AT THE BOTTOM OF THE TEXT

Last week we asked readers for their feedback on outdoor dining setups that many restaurants shifted to during the pandemic. We conducted this survey amid a backdrop of municipalities – including Santa Monica and LA – passing and proposing ordinances that require new permit applications and fees for restaurants hoping to maintain their outdoor dining.

Here are the results. 

The first question we asked was “Have you enjoyed the expanded outdoor dining options that many restaurants shifted to during the pandemic? In total, we collected 405 responses with 91 percent answering “Yes”. 

Next, we asked, “Do you think expanded outdoor dining should be a permanent option?” While an overwhelming number of 408 respondents answered “Yes”, it was not by quite the same margin, accounting for 87 percent of the responses. 

Finally we asked ‘Do you think elected officials should remove barriers – such as streamlining the permitting process and keeping fees minimal – to help keep restaurants operating these outdoor dining areas?” The results to this were similar, with 85 percent answering “Yes”. 
To learn more about the topic, check out this article we ran last week [link to each outlet’s article based on this one from last week https://smmirror.com/2023/03/californias-ab-1217-could-supersede-costly-outdoor-dining-permits-proposed-by-municipalities/]

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Omar Barsacch. Photo: Courtesy Toscana.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toscana Brentwood Hosts Exclusive Tuscan Food and Wine Event Featuring Bolgheri’s Acclaimed Chef Omar Barsacchi

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Two top tuscan winemakers join Barsacchi for an evening of fine dining in Toscana’s private wine cellar By Dolores Quintana...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coalition of Over 100 Organizations Oppose $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott Named One of the Best Brunch Spots Across America by Gotham Mag

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Palisades restaurant’s British-inspired cuisine earns national recognition By Dolores Quintana The Draycott was recently featured in a Gotham Mag round-up...
News, Upbeat Beat

Community Group Leads Spring Cleaning of Palisades Village Green

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Over 30 local residents signed up to participate, as well as forty PaliHi Ambassadors from Palisades Charter High School By...
News, Upbeat Beat

Clippers Center Ivica Zubac Joins Students for Medical Training at Cedars-Sinai

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...
News, Upbeat Beat

Chamber Music Palisades Presents Final Concert of 22-23 Season

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Concert set for April 19 at St. Matthew’s Parish On Wednesday, April 19, at 8:00 pm, in the sanctuary of...

Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Changes Coming to Pacific Palisades Intersection to Ease Traffic Congestion

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Two changes coming to intersection of Chautauqua and PCH in late April Residents of Pacific Palisades can expect changes to...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Southern California Food Banks Prepare for Increased Need Amid Rising Costs and Benefit Cuts

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News

Mudslide Displaces Family of 8 and Elderly Neighbor in Pacific Palisades

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

No injuries reported in Sunday evening incident By Sam Catanzaro A family of eight and a neighbor were displaced from...
News, Real Estate

Low Interest Rates and Tax Changes Hit L.A. Office Sales Hard

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisades Real Estate Deal Fall Through Again

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Newlyweds cancel escrow on $64 million Pacific Palisades estate, continue search in Holmby Hills By Dolores Quintana If you can...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Residential Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...

Restoration planting volunteers planted 100,000 native trees and plants during a two-year project. Milk cartons protect the saplings from getting eaten by small mammals. Photo: NPS / Joey Algiers.
News

Locally Collected Seeds Used to Grow 100,000 Native Plants in Santa Monica Mountains Restoration Project

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Final planting event will be held Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. for the park’s largest ever restoration project After...
News

California Appeals Court Delivers Victory for Uber and Lyft, Allowing Independent Contractor Status for Drivers

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Restructure Operations

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Non-profit organization to phase out fiscal operations and community engagement by 2023, remaining funds to be managed by The People...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR