Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.

in Holiday, Video
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Local Teen Launches Adaptive Clothing Line After Traumatic Brain Injury

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon Opening Ceremony This Weekend

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Department Of Water And Power Is Seeing Input From The Community* George...
Video

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Video

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event

November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
News, Video

Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S* Malibu-Pacific Palisades...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Grand Opening Welcomes over 1,300 Skaters on Opening Day

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Veterans, Video

Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
News, Real Estate, Video

Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House”...
Real Estate, Realtor, Video

Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market...
News, Real Estate, Video

Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Yard

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...

