Teen Cancer America Hosting Upcoming Polo Event

There Will Be a Performance By Celebrity Gymnast Nia Dennis and a Tasting Booth By Celebrity Chef Nate Appleman.

Teen Cancer America is hosting an event featuring the sport of polo, live music, and food and drinks on June 17, according to a post from Patch.com.

The festivities kick off with a special performance by celebrity gymnast Nia Dennis. Celebrity Chef Nate Appleman will also be present, hosting a tasting booth from his new farm-to-table eatery, Farmesa.

Representing Teen Cancer America, the polo teams will include professional Argentine players Alejandro Nordheimer and Juan Gonzalez. Grace Mellis, co-founder of the event and Teen Cancer Ambassador, gained her polo skills in England at the prestigious Royal Berkshire and Guards polo fields, where she played alongside both the Royals and professional players.

The event promises a delightful Champagne divot stomp and the ever-popular Kids Stick Pony Race. Additionally, an Activity Meadow will offer various attractions, such as corn hole, Henna hand painting by Neha Assar, puppy petting from A Purposeful Rescue, wine tasting, a music zone, a kids activity table, and even lessons on how to swing a polo mallet.

Schedule: