Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more!

Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, will be hosting Rock n’ Polo III, its third annual polo event benefiting teens and young adults fighting cancer. The day of fast-paced polo action, including entertainment, dining and fundraising, will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. PT at the Will Rogers Polo Club in Los Angeles.

Located in Pacific Palisades, the historic Will Rogers Polo Club is home to the only remaining polo field in L.A. This special event will raise funds and awareness for the TCA mission to develop specialized facilities and services for teens and young adults with cancer. Previous star supporters and celebrity attendees have included recording artist Harry Hudson, producer and actor Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin), actor Edward Akrout (Killing Eve), American Idol alumni Trenyce, actress Neetu Chandra and many others.

“We are delighted to bring this exciting polo match back to Will Rogers in support of Teen Cancer America, a cause close to my heart,” says event co-host Grace Mellis, TCA Advisory Member and polo player. “This event is a perfect, entertaining family day out with horses and live music! What could be better? I hope everyone will join us for a fun party with a purpose.”

VIP admission and tables remain available for purchase here and media are encouraged to attend.

The event will include a champagne divot stomp, lawn activities like cornhole and how to swing a polo mallet, live music entertainment, henna hand painting and a magician to delight both kids and adults alike. Throw on your sun hats, sundresses and dapper bow ties and come join TCA for a day of polo and lunch to help provide critically important services and dedicated facilities for young cancer patients. All ages are welcome.

Event partners include First Citizens Bank, UCLA Health, SVB, HYT Polo, BondIt, Buffalo 8, Cerebral Assets, Wine Insiders and other sponsors.