Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

Photo: Compass

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s

By Dolores Quintana

Marcy Carsey, a celebrated television producer who formed Carsey-Werner Productions in 1981 with fellow producer Tom Werner has put a long-time property on the market as reported by The Dirt.com. The production company went on the produce a string of mega-hit shows like The Cosby Show, Roseanne, Grace Under Fire, Third Rock From The Sun and That 70s Show. Carsey originally purchased the home in the Pacific Palisades for $1.1 million. She has now listed it for $4.3 million. She has owned the estate for roughly 28 years but has never been known to have lived there. The occupant was an unknown and reclusive relative.

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s. It has two stories that contain built-in features, hardwood flooring, skylights and high and exposed wooden beamed ceilings. The exterior is grey with a shingled roof and is a gated property. The parcel is almost a quarter acre that has a fenced yard with a brick walkway that leads to the entry to the home. 

Inside you will find a foyer, a formal dining room and an integrated buffet, and a glass-lined living room, which proves that everything old is new again. There is a fireplace between benches that are built into the walls, a kitchen with a pantry, breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances and a center island. There is a fireside family room close by with French doors that lead to the backyard and a spare bedroom that could also be used as an office or den. 

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which has its fireplace, a bathroom tiled in blue, a pitched ceiling, a walk-in closet, a soaking tub and a shower and a balcony made of brick with a view of the backyard. 

In the backyard, there is a pool and spa that are accompanied by a wooden deck, perfect for relaxing. The property is topped off by a large motor court and a detached garage with room for two cars. The motor court area can also be used for al fresco dining. 

This is not the only property that Carsey owns. The 78-year-old George Foster Peabody Awards board of jurors member owns no less than 11 multi-million dollar properties all over Southern California stretching from Montecito to Brentwood. A jewel in her real estate portfolio is her mansion in Encinal Bluffs in Malibu which is worth $100 million.

in News, Real Estate
