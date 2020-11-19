Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California
November 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
November 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
What To Drink For The Holidays
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...Read more
POPULAR
Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements
Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...Read more