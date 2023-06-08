The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide

Cento Pasta Bar. Photo: Michelin

Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18

By Dolores Quintana

The MICHELIN Guide is gearing up for its ceremony on July 18 at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland. It has made the exciting announcement of the ten new restaurants in California that they are adding to the guide. According to their press release at the ceremony, which is by invitation only, “chefs and restaurant teams will learn in real-time whether their establishments have received culinary distinctions such as Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands or other professional award distinctions.”

Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides, said, via a press release,” By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we enhance our digital tools to further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers. We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them.”

Selecting the restaurants that MICHELIN would like to add to its guide is a process that continues all year as its Guide Inspectors visit restaurants all over the world. Four of the ten restaurants selected for inclusion are in the Westside of Los Angeles. You can read more about these restaurants on the MICHELIN website

Cento Pasta Bar – 4921 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles

Tucked away in West Adams, this one-time pop-up gone brick-and-mortar from Chef Avner Levi feels timely but has a great laidback vibe. The menu leans Italian-contemporary, with selections including antipasti, mole-braised ossobuco with couscous, and yogurt-marinated lamb, but as the name suggests, pasta takes center stage.

Cobi’s Credit: Katrina Frederick

Cobi’s – 2104 Main Street, Santa Monica

Discover Thai and Malaysian delights along with other influences on this broad Southeast Asian menu. Start with dumplings, satay, or curry puffs — those crispy triangular shells filled with curried split peas and potatoes sided by pickled onion and tamarind ketchup. From there, pick a curry or a wood-grilled main dish, such as grilled prawns in a ginger and yellow bean sauce. Prix fixe options include a smattering of dishes selected by the chef.

Dear Jane’s Credit: Art Gray

Dear Jane’s – 13950 Panay Way, Marina del Rey 

In case this Marina del Rey restaurant’s glass wall with views of the boats outside didn’t give it away, Dear Jane’s celebrates the life aquatic with its focus on old-school seafood and Continental cuisine. This spot pours it on with large portions and over-the-top flourishes (caviar makes a regular appearance) while keeping things grounded with strong cooking.

Juliet Credit: Shade Degges

Juliet8888 Washington Boulevard, Culver City

The open kitchen buzzes all day, but dinner is where this team shines. Oysters, tartare, or tuna carpaccio could kick off the meal, but the mousse au foie de volaille, with its delicate tart filled with chicken liver mousse, toasted hazelnuts, and an apple gelee, is an auspicious beginning. Sea bream with ratatouille and pistou is simple but well executed and pairs well with one of their many wines available by the glass.

The designations for restaurants added to the MICHELIN list are as follows:

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the Michelin Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

  • The famous one, two, and three Michelin Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavor and infused with the personality of a talented chef.
  • The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.
  • The Michelin Green Star honors restaurants at the forefront of practices committed to more sustainable gastronomy.
  • Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by Michelin Guide inspectors.
