Think Pink: A Special Event for Women’s Wellness and Education at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club

This year’s event will take place on May 10 at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club. 

“Think Pink for Women’s Wellness” is an Irene Dunne Guild annual event that focuses on health education and awareness for women and their families. The Irene Dunne Guild, a support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation, created Think Pink over 18 years ago as a gathering meant to educate women on important health issues. 

This year’s event is Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, 8:30am-3:00 pm at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club. 

Featuring break through lectures with notable physicians and speakers. Over the years, topics have included healthy brain aging, addiction, urology, dermatology, and breast health. The event culminates with a wonderful luncheon held in the beautiful dining room of the Upper Bel Air Bay Club overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Boutique shopping is available throughout the event with net proceeds benefiting programs, equipment and services at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Tickets are $175.00 per person. Think Pink Co-Chairs are Lorena Craven and Susie DeWeese. For more information, contact Saint John’s Foundation at 310.829.8424. We would be thrilled to welcome you to Think Pink 2023.

The Irene Dunne Guild is celebrating its thirty-sixth year as a major support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation in Santa Monica, California. The guild is comprised of over 100 members committed to putting their hearts forward to find innovative ways to fundraise, comfort patients, educate their community and nurture the mission of providing compassionate care. www.irenedunneguild.org

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
BGCM Youth of the Year Winner Anthony S. and judges. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Announces Youth of the Year

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Anthony S. wins the annual award and scholarship for outstanding leadership and community involvement The Boys & Girls Club of...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Unveils Genetics of Endangered Southern California Stickleback Fish, Offering Path to Restoration

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

Photo: PGA.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Gregory Odom, Jr. to Compete at The Riviera Country Club for 2023 Genesis Invitational Pathway Player Award

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

The Genesis Invitational has announced that Gregory Odom, Jr., of Howard University, has been named as the 2023 Pathway Player...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Residents Launches Annual Three-Week Donation Initiative to Aid LA County Pet Shelters

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

People can drop off their donations at 16634 Marquez Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. By Keemia Zhang An...

Anthony David Flores and Anna Moore dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2020. Photo: Fulton Yoga Collective (Facebook).
Crime, News

Hairstylist and Actress Charged for Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu Man Who Was Drugged With LSD in Final Days

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison A Fresno hairstylist and an actress...
News, Transportation

Metro Los Angeles Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident By Sam Catanzaro A man attempted to rape a woman who...
News, Real Estate

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

A Mediterranean-style Santa Monica home recently bought by David Bonderman and Christa Campbell. Photo: Simon Berlyn.
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Powerhouses Spend $30M on Luxurious Homes in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

David Bonderman and Christa Campbell recently acquired two lavish homes By Dolores Quintana Private equity tycoon David Bonderman and his...

Photo: Zillow.
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Rustic Lane home sells after three price cuts By Dolores Quintana The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

PPCC Discusses Issues Related to George Wolfberg Park and Public Safety Matters

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Looking back at the January Pacific Palisades Community Council meetings At the recently held Palisades Park Community Council (PPCC) meetings...

Mountain Lion P-81. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich
News

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Confirms Death of Four-Year-Old Mountain Lion on Pacific Coast Highway

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

P-81 found on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road On Sunday, January 22, the California Department of Fish and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Battle Over Proposed Changes to California’s Fast-Food Law Goes to Public Vote

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California Last...

Photo: Instagram (@the_draycott).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Palisades Restaurant With Three-Course Dinner With Wine and Cocktail Pairings

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

The Draycott putting on special evening for Valentine’s Day  By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades is offering...
News, Upbeat Beat

Apply for the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grants and Make a Difference The Community!

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

Applications due February 28, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in your community with the help of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR