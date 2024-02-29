This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond”

Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del Rey has given patrons a unique dining experience inside its “barrel & crate” dining room while views of the Marina can be seen from its waterfront patio. Its outdoor happy hour takes place on the “pond,”; home to large koi fish and turtles, according to Venice Paparazzi. 

Here is their Happy Hour menu, served Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lounge. The restaurant is located at 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA. 

Spirits
​Mai Tai $6.50
Margarita $6.50
Tropical Cosmo $7
Well drinks $4.50

House Wine
Chardonnay $4.50 Gls
Cabernet Sauvignon $4.50 Gls
Merlot $4.50 Gls
Rose $4.50 Gls
Prosecco $4.50 Gls

Draft Beer $4.50

​Chronic – Amber 
Modelo – Lager 
Allagash – White Ale 
Blue Moon – Heffeweizen 
Scrimshaw – Pilsner
Stone IPA – IPA
Draft Beer of the Month

Appetizers

Fried Calamari $8
Served with sambol aioli.

Fish Tacos $9

2 fried-fish tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo
and a chipotle-sriracha-aioli sauce

Beef Street Tacos $6

With onion, cilantro and salsa

Salmon Burger Sliders $8
With honey mustard-cabbage and caramelized onions,
on Hawaiian sweet bread

Chicken Quesadilla $7

With grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, onion, green chilies, garlic butter and cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Nachos $6

With a 4-cheese blend, sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

BBQ or Buffalo Wings $7

​Garlic Parmesan Fries $6

​Fried Mozzarella $6

