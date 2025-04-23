Top Freerunners Set to Compete at ‘Kings of the Concrete’ in Venice Beach

The event marks a new chapter in the evolution of Kings of the Concrete, which began as a digital contest on Instagram and has since grown into a live championship series recognized across the freerunning world

Some of the world’s top freerunning athletes will descend on Venice Beach this weekend for Kings of the Concrete, an international competition blending high-stakes athleticism with the gritty energy of street sport culture.

The event, created by Tempest Freerunning CEO Gabe Nunez, will take place Saturday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at the Venice Beach Art Walls. Competitors will face off in a head-to-head, bracket-style format for what organizers say is the sport’s largest cash prize. The contest aims to crown a new “King and Queen of the Concrete” after a series of elimination rounds designed to test speed, style, difficulty, and creativity.

The event marks a new chapter in the evolution of Kings of the Concrete, which began as a digital contest on Instagram and has since grown into a live championship series recognized across the freerunning world. After hosting over two dozen online contests and several global qualifiers, organizers say this year’s edition kicks off the first-ever KOTC World Series.

The beachfront course, custom-built on the sand, is expected to reflect the urban spirit and chaotic charm of Venice—long considered a birthplace of alternative sports and youth subcultures. Organizers say the competition is meant to push freerunning into new territory, elevating both its athletic and cultural legitimacy.

Admission starts at $35 for general attendees, with options ranging up to $625 for VIP couch seating near the main stage. Seating is unassigned and beach-goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Qualifiers will be held Friday afternoon, also at Venice Beach, with the main event scheduled for the following day.