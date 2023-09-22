Topanga Actors Company Performing Broadway Play This Weekend

Free and Open Seating Will Be Available

Free and open seating will be available for the Topanga Actors Company’s stage reading at the Topanga Library rendition of the acclaimed Broadway play “The Lifespan of a Fact” as it comes to life in a unique format. In this captivating drama, a writer and a magazine fact-checker engage in a head-to-head battle, with the future of the magazine hanging in the balance.

The company consists primarily of professional actors dedicated to bringing contemporary theater works to local audiences. The Topanga Library is located at 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd.

For additional information about the play, reach out via email at topangaactorscompany@theatercompany.org or visit the website at https://topangaactorscompany.weebly.com.