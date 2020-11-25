Topanga House Goes up in Flames

Tuesday morning dryer fire put out by LA County firefighters

By Sam Catanzaro

A Topanga house went up in flames Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), a two-story home caught fire around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at 23124 Saddle Peak Road in Topanga.

Units arrived on-scene to find a dryer fire with spread to walls. By 9:56 a.m. the two-story home was fully involved in flames with a slight spread of fire to brush.

At 12:11 p.m. LACoFD reported that the fire had been knocked down.

The LACoFD could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the status of the house that caught fire.