Two-Story, $3M Palisades Home Includes Three Bedrooms

The Property Is Integrated With Smart Home Technology

Situated in Pacific Palisades, this $2.9 million residence located at 15341 De Pauw St, spans two stories and comprises three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

It boasts panoramic vistas of the recently established nearby park, enhancing its appeal. Noteworthy features of the property encompass custom-crafted wooden doors, an expansive master bathroom and shower area, capacious walk-in closets in the primary bedrooms, and integrated smart home technology. Additionally, a breakfast nook offers both a charming backyard view and a scenic outlook over the adjacent canyon.

For more information, go to https://www.kw.com/property/CA_CLAW-23-281047#HomeDetails.