The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th: Palisades Today – October 4, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th * Design Review...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut: Palisades Today – September 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut * Officer...
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
