UCLA: Violent Supershear Earthquakes Are More Common Than Previously Thought

A section of the San Andreas Fault between Bakersfield and Santa Barbara, California. UCLA’s Lingsen Meng said the reason relatively few supershear earthquakes were reported previously is that researchers tended not to count those that occur underwater. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress

By Holly Ober/UCLA Newsroom

Powerful supershear earthquakes, once considered rare, are much more common than previously thought, according to a study led by UCLA geophysicists and published recently in Nature Geoscience.

The scientists analyzed all 6.7-or-greater magnitude strike-slip earthquakes worldwide since 2000 — there were 87 in all — and identified 12 of the supershear type, or about 14%. (Four of those earthquakes were previously unreported.) 

That percentage is more than double what scientists expected; until now less than 6% of strike-slip earthquakes had been identified as supershear.

Strike-slip earthquakes occur when the edges of two tectonic plates rub sideways against each other. Supershear quakes are a subtype of that group that are caused when faults beneath the surface rupture faster than shear waves — the seismic waves that shake the ground back and forth — can move through rock. The effect corrals energy that is then released violently; the effect can be compared to a sonic boom.

As a result, supershear earthquakes tend to cause more shaking, and are potentially more destructive, than other earthquakes that have the same magnitude. 

“When an airplane flies faster than sound can travel through air, a cone of pent-up sound waves forms in front of the plane and when it catches up, we hear it all at once,” said Lingsen Meng, UCLA’s Leon and Joanne V.C. Knopoff Professor of Physics and Geophysics, and the paper’s corresponding author. “Supershear earthquakes are potentially more destructive than other kinds of earthquakes because they are more effective at generating seismic waves, with more shaking, which could cause more damage.”

The research also found that supershear earthquakes occur as commonly beneath the oceans as they do on land, and that they are most likely to occur along strike-slip faults, such as California’s San Andreas Fault.

The findings suggest that disaster planning efforts should take into consideration whether nearby faults are capable of producing supershear earthquakes and, if so, take measures to prepare for a higher level of shaking and potential damage than could be caused by non-supershear earthquakes.

Meng said the reason relatively few supershear earthquakes have been found is that researchers mainly study earthquakes on land. 

The paper’s co-authors are UCLA doctoral students Han Bao and Liuwei Xu of UCLA and Jean-Paul Ampuero, a senior researcher at Université Côte d’Azur in Nice, France. 

The scientists used a method called backprojection to determine the direction in which seismic waves arrived to infer how fast an earthquake moves along the fault. The technique applies an algorithm to analyze brief time delays between seismic waves as they’re detected by a group of sensors. The method is similar to how one can locate a person by tracking the signals their smartphone sends to cell towers. 

The data revealed supershear earthquakes tend to occur on mature strike-slip faults, in which the edges of two continental plates rub laterally against each other. In a mature fault, that action has been happening for long enough to create a zone of damaged rocks that act like a dam around the fault, slowing or blocking seismic wave propagation and concentrating their energy. 

Ampuero said the findings could help scientists better understand what it takes for a fault to produce the kinds of ruptures that lead to supershear earthquakes. 

In the past century, at least one large supershear earthquake has occurred in California: In 1979, a 6.5-magnitude quake in Southern California’s Imperial Valley region injured people as far away as Mexico and caused extensive damage to irrigation systems. And, although it predated scientific monitoring, the 1906 earthquake that caused extensive damage in San Francisco likely also fell into the supershear category.

Not all supershear earthquakes are that disastrous. The shape of the fault, the rocks around it, and other factors can affect the propagation of seismic waves and limit the accumulation of energy. Faults that curve tend to slow, deflect or absorb seismic waves, while straight faults let them flow freely.

In a previous study, Meng’s research group identified the catastrophic 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in 2018 as a supershear event. The temblor and ensuing tsunami killed at least 4,000 people. Despite the curve in the Indonesian earthquake fault, the horrific damage occurred because the fault moved faster than any previously recorded and energy from earlier temblors likely were stored up in the rocks, awaiting a moment to burst, Meng said. 

Fortunately, Meng said supershear earthquakes in the ocean are less likely than earthquakes that cause the sea floor to move vertically to produce tsunamis.

The San Andreas Fault, on the other hand, is mostly straight and could experience an even more explosive rupture than the Sulawesi quake.

in News
Related Posts
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
News, Upbeat Beat

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
News, Video

‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate

Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows By Dolores Quintana According to a recent...
News, Real Estate

Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu  By Dolores Quintana A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit...
News, Real Estate, Video

Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Education, News

Jury Awards Family of Special Needs Twins $45 Million in Abuse Lawsuit Against SMMUSD

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Twins physically abused by behavioral aid, according to lawsuit By Sam Catanzaro A jury last week ruled that the Santa...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

Photo: thepearldragon.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Lease to end in 2025 for Palisades Village space By Dolores Quintana Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Brentwood and Bel Air Among Local Neighboods Experiencing Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
A section of the San Andreas Fault between Bakersfield and Santa Barbara, California. UCLA’s Lingsen Meng said the reason relatively few supershear earthquakes were reported previously is that researchers tended not to count those that occur underwater. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress
Video

Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica

by Juliet Lemar
November 3, 2022
0

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...

Read more

POPULAR

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
A section of the San Andreas Fault between Bakersfield and Santa Barbara, California. UCLA’s Lingsen Meng said the reason relatively few supershear earthquakes were reported previously is that researchers tended not to count those that occur underwater. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress
News

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

by Juliet Lemar
October 30, 2022
0

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces - if...

Read more