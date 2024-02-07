Venice West to Host Frank Zappa Tribute

The Stinkfoot Orchestra comprises a 14-piece ensemble.

Music enthusiasts can anticipate a remarkable evening on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. when The Stinkfoot Orchestra, featuring Napoleon Murphy Brock, takes the stage at Venice West (1717 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291).

This performance will deliver a tribute to the eclectic repertoire of the legendary musician Frank Zappa.

Established in 2019 by Nick Chargin, a seasoned veteran in the SF Bay Area music scene, The Stinkfoot Orchestra comprises a 14-piece ensemble. This musical powerhouse, including a six-piece horn section, tuned percussion, and five vocalists, authentically presents two sets of Frank Zappa’s music.

A significant highlight of this tour is the participation of Napoleon Murphy Brock, one of Zappa’s beloved vocalists. Renowned for his role as the charismatic frontman in Frank Zappa’s infamous 1970s ensemble, Brock played a pivotal role in bringing life to enduring compositions found in four albums, including the acclaimed “Roxy and Elsewhere.”

Opening the show is Gerry Fialka, a long-time Venice resident and Zappa archivist, joined by multi-instrumentalist Kahlil Sabbagh. Fialka will captivate the audience with a presentation delving into Frank’s historical connections to Venice, sharing personal stories and experiences while maintaining the Zappa hotline.

For tickets, go to https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104934012-napoleon-murphy-brock-at-the-venice-west.