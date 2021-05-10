Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Pacific Palisades Estate for Record Price

Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million

By Chad Winthrop

The co-founder of Vice Media has sold his Pacific Palisades estate for a record price.

Vice Media co-founder and executive chairman Shane Smith recently sold his Pacific Palisades estate for $48.67 million. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, this breaks the previous Pacific Palisades estate sale record of $33.85 million.

Situated on one of the largest residential lots in Santa Monica Canyon at 609 E Channel Road, the estate known Villa Ruchello is an entirely self-contained, 3.35-acre compound. Though the property has a Santa Monica mailing address, it is located in the City of Los Angeles.

Featuring 13 bedrooms, 13 baths and 14,000 square feet of living space, the Mediterranean-style estate built in 1932 has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, led by designer Kerry Joyce.

“The extensive remodel meticulously restored the original details and Hollywood grandeur while infusing the latest modern advancements and curated materials sourced from around the world,” reads a listing for the property.

The estate boasts a 74 foot pool, pool house with pizza oven and Argentinian grill, Crestron automation, custom bar, wine cellar, 2 guest houses, 2 kitchens, expansive lawns, citrus groves, edible gardens, private water wells, filtration and generator.

For more information and photos, CLICK HERE.