* Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified
* Fifteen Cub Scouts From Cub Pack 223 Earn “Arrow Of Light Award”
All this and more on today's show made possible by Santa Monica College
Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified: Palisades Today – February, 8, 2021
Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Pacific Palisades Seeing Rise in Vehicle Theft
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Malibu Woolsey Fire Rebuild #20 Complete
February 7, 2021 Palisades News
From the City of Malibu Gregory H. Cline and Diane Everett received their Certificate of Occupancy from the City on...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Keep an Eye out for a 1998 Buick Sedan
February 4, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Biologists Discover Young Mountain Lion in Santa Monica Mountains
February 4, 2021 Staff Writer
1.5-year-old male mountain lion found in central Santa Monica Mountains By Chad Winthrop Santa Monica Mountains biologists have discovered a...
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness
February 3, 2021 Staff Writer
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
February 2, 2021 Staff Writer
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon...
Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist: 1935-2021
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist, 85, passed away peacefully 1/14/2021. She was born February 1935 in Michigan and spent her childhood in...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Pacific Palisades Seeing Rise in Vehicle Theft
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...