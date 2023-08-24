(Video) Afternoon Coffee at Highland Village’s Starbucks

Relaxing afternoon at one of Palisades’ Starbucks locations.
@palisadesnews Afternoon coffee at Highland Village’s Starbucks #starbucks #coffee #palisades #pacificpalisades #fypシ ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim
August 24, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Enjoy a Star-Powered, Nutrient-Packed Smoothie at Erewhon Tonic Bars By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the renowned health food retailer, has unveiled...
August 23, 2023 Staff Writer
Collaborating With Chef Gino Angelini, the Event Presents an Encounter With the Michelin Star-Acclaimed Chef “A Taste of Caruso’s at...
August 23, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Learn to be a rock star with School of Rock’s performance based music curriculum that will have you playing the...
August 21, 2023 Staff Writer
Palisades Dolphins football defeated El Camino Real Royals in the 2023 opening game. @palisadesnews Recap of the Palisades Dolphins first...
August 21, 2023 Staff Writer
Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms. @palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks...
August 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+. Video sponsored by...
August 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...
August 17, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Draycott Is Hosting Happy Hour Events on Weekdays From 2:30 p.m. And Concluding at 5:30 p.m. By Zach Armstrong...
August 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Pour Moi Conducted an Analysis of Instagram Data to Ascertain the Most Exquisite Waterfront Dining Swimwear retailer Pour Moi conducted...
August 17, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Millions Go to the Crowd-Sourced Review Website to Determine What Spots Are Worth Trying By Zach Armstrong Millions go to...
August 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Check out this year’s Dolphins football schedule. @palisadesnews Dolphins football is coming back #palisades #pacificpalisades #highschoolfootball #football #highschool #fypシ ♬...
August 15, 2023 Staff Writer
After two others were hoisted, an adult male hitchhiker is missing around Will Rogers State Park. @palisadesnews A hitchiker is...
August 14, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
August 11, 2023 Staff Writer
YMCA students painted 45 cardboard flowers. @palisadesnews Children’s art covers median between Chautauqua and Sunset in Pacific Palisades #childrensart #art...
August 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @palisadesnews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
Includes Are Raffle Prizes, Jewelry, Scarf Shopping and Ice Cream An afternoon of musical harmony and delightful ice cream is...Read more