 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene
The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene
February 11, 2025 Staff Writer
Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...
In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund Los Angeles County has launched the LA...
The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras A 0.34-acre...
Several members of the Palisades Symphony lost their homes in the fires, making this concert a deeply personal effort The...
Aerial images show the property was among several homes in the neighborhood destroyed by the fire A vacant lot in...
February 9, 2025 Staff Writer
Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...
February 9, 2025 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...
Reggae performances, comedy acts and more to be featured Nalu Vida will host a community block party on Feb. 8...
Opening Exhibition Saturday Feb. 8 from 12 to 8p.m. More than an art show, the Open Arms Exhibition is an...
The Regent Santa Monica Beach, known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, or local dining at its Mediterranean-based restaurant Orla...
Savoian, a green belt in Yoshukai karate, trained at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in Pacific Palisades Just weeks after...
Harris spoke with first responders, service providers, and evacuees about recovery efforts and resources Former Vice President Kamala Harris joined...
February 5, 2025 Staff Writer
Displaced Vendors and Shoppers Reunite at the Brentwood Farmers Market. The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market, displaced by the recent Palisades...
February 5, 2025 Staff Writer
Ingo Gaida Faces Misdemeanor Charges After Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct A Santa Monica High School science teacher was arrested Wednesday,...
February 5, 2025 Zach Armstrong
A death investigation is underway By Zach Armstrong A death investigation is underway after local officials discovered a dead body...
Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas This article will be updated as events unfold....Read more
Participants Will Also Get a Sneak Preview of the Spring Session’s Focus, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Young performers in...Read more