 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene

in News, Video
News, Real Estate

How Much Have Palisades Property Values Slipped After the Fire?

February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025

Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...

Photo: CALFire
News, Upbeat

Worker Relief Fund Launched for Those Impacted by Palisades Fire

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund Los Angeles County has launched the LA...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beach Church Goes on Market for $9.75M

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras A 0.34-acre...

Photo: Palisades Symphony
News, Upbeat

Palisades Symphony to Host Benefit Concert to Support Displaced Musicians

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

Several members of the Palisades Symphony lost their homes in the fires, making this concert a deeply personal effort The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Burned Palisades Lot Sells for Nearly $1M: REPORT

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

Aerial images show the property was among several homes in the neighborhood destroyed by the fire A vacant lot in...
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...
News

Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

February 9, 2025

February 9, 2025

By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Fire Fundraiser Block Party Coming to Washington Square

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Reggae performances, comedy acts and more to be featured Nalu Vida will host a community block party on Feb. 8...
News

Open Arms Art Show Runs Through Mar. 22 in Burbank

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Opening Exhibition Saturday Feb. 8 from 12 to 8p.m. More than an art show, the Open Arms Exhibition is an...
News

Quiet Luxury: What’s Inside the New Regent Boutique and Sweet July

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

The Regent Santa Monica Beach, known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, or local dining at its Mediterranean-based restaurant Orla...
News, Upbeat

10-Year-Old Palisades Girl Wins Martial Arts Medals Weeks After Losing Home to Fire

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Savoian, a green belt in Yoshukai karate, trained at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in Pacific Palisades Just weeks after...

Photo: Will Canavan
Hard, News

(Photos) Kamala Harris Visits Destruction of Palisades Fire

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Harris spoke with first responders, service providers, and evacuees about recovery efforts and resources Former Vice President Kamala Harris joined...

Photo: Brentwood Community Council
News

Pacific Palisades Farmers Market Finds New Temporary Home in Brentwood After Fire

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

Displaced Vendors and Shoppers Reunite at the Brentwood Farmers Market. The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market, displaced by the recent Palisades...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SaMoHi Science Teacher Arrested for Alleged Student Relationship

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

Ingo Gaida Faces Misdemeanor Charges After Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct A Santa Monica High School science teacher was arrested Wednesday,...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Dead Body Found on Sands of Venice Beach, Investigation Underway

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

A death investigation is underway By Zach Armstrong A death investigation is underway after local officials discovered a dead body...

