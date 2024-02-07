(Video) Beloved Sports Bar to Reopen Soon on Wilshire Blvd

An abundance of screens will be featured

Hard, Video

(Video) Venice Lifeguard Station Could Become Historic Landmark

February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

A Petition Garnered Over 1,500 Signatures to Preserve the Structure @palisadesnews Venice Lifeguard Station might become a historic landmark.#venicebeach #venice#fyp...

Photo: Lodestar Whiskey
Dining, News

Female-Owned Whiskey Brand by Santa Monica Locals Finds Its Way in L.A. Restaurants

February 8, 2024

February 8, 2024

Cassia, Lunetta, Gold-Diggers and Esters Wine Shop Are Among Those Carrying the Brand By Zach Armstrong Whiskey is traditionally viewed...

Photo: Prince Street Pizza
Dining, News

Prince Street Unveils “Spring Fling” Pizza by Malibu Boys & Girls Club

February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024

A 14-Year-Old Member Was the Winner in the Pizza Design Contest Prince Street Pizza Malibu is set to launch its...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Downtown Santa Monica Weathers Flood-Warning Conditions

February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024

This is what downtown SM is like under flood-warning weather. @palisadesnews Downtown Santa Monica weathers flood-warning conditions. #santamonica #california #fyp...

Photo: Kavahana
Dining, News

Smorgasburg Vendor to Open Kava Nectar Bar in Santa Monica

February 1, 2024

February 1, 2024

Kava Nectar Is Made from Natural Roots of the Kava Plant By Zach Armstrong Kavahana, a permanent vendor at well-known...

Photo: Instagram: @planetbake.us
Dining, News

Pop-Up to Host Vegan Brands in Farmers Market Style Event

February 1, 2024

February 1, 2024

Vegan brand entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to educate  By Zach Armstrong X Market, a vegan pop up in Venice,...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetlaurelbakery
Dining, News

How an Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Led to the Founding of One of West L.A.’s Best Bakeries

February 1, 2024

February 1, 2024

Laurel Gallucci Changed Her Own Diet Before Doing the Same For Many Angelinos By Zach Armstrong It’s horrifying to have...
Dining, Video

(Video) Korean Street Food Concept Opens Spot in Colony Cooks

January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

First 50 Attendees of the Grand Opening Get Complimentary Sandwich With Purchase @palisadesnews Seoulmates has a new location and its...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) YouTube Star Marc Rebillet Charms Venice Boardwalk with DJ Set

January 30, 2024

January 30, 2024

Rebillet has Millions of Followers Thanks to His Humorous Improvised DJ Sets @palisadesnews Tik Tok Star Marc Rebillet charmed the...
News, Video

(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

January 29, 2024

January 29, 2024

This will be the chain’s second store location in California. @palisadesnews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle...
Hard, Video

(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

January 25, 2024

January 25, 2024

Small World Has You Covered @palisadesnews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...

Photo: Instagram: @burgette.restaurant
Dining, News

French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

January 25, 2024

January 25, 2024

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...
Dining, Video

(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @palisadesnews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Now Offering After School Snack Menu

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

Pali-style Fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) Included By Zach Armstrong Through June 30, the recently opened Jemma...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) “Saint Anne Santa Monica” Mural Unveiled

January 23, 2024

January 23, 2024

The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @palisadesnews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...

