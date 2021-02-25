Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close off portions of the street to car traffic during peak dining hours. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Dining, Video
