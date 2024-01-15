(Video) Popular Thrift Store Closes on Main Street

The business allowed customers to trade in clothes for cash
@palisadesnews Santa Monica has lost one of its clothing thrift spots.#clothes #thrift #retail #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
The business allowed customers to trade in clothes for cash
@palisadesnews Santa Monica has lost one of its clothing thrift spots.#clothes #thrift #retail #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
January 16, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...
January 15, 2024 Staff Writer
The organizer encourages attendees to bring partners The Palisades Branch Library will host a new monthly Duplicate Bridge game on...
January 12, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday By Nick Antonicello In what is one of the largest tented fumigations...
January 12, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures By Zach Armstrong The city of Santa...
January 12, 2024 Staff Writer
Chipped Paint Have Tarnished it’s Beauty @palisadesnews A local is taking steps to bring back the beauty of “History of...
January 9, 2024 Staff Writer
Our Newstands Are Located All Throughout the Palisades Business District @palisadesnews Heres where you can pick up a psychical copy...
January 9, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...
January 8, 2024 Staff Writer
Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @palisadesnews Palisades now has a town clock #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...
January 8, 2024 Staff Writer
The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev and Bach Chamber Music Palisades is set to kick off the musical year...
January 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...
January 4, 2024 Staff Writer
It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @palisadesnews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...
January 4, 2024 Staff Writer
Set the stage for relaxation by bringing your yoga mat and a comfortable pillow Immerse yourself in tranquility at a...
January 3, 2024 Staff Writer
The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @palisadesnews A Food Network judge is set to open...
January 2, 2024 Staff Writer
The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @palisadesnews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...
January 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Their Goal is to Expand the Volunteer Response Team By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness announced...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
Marianna Varviani, Founder and Artistic Director of Selcouth, Is the Veteran Choreographer Behind the Performance By Zach Armstrong This Friday...Read more
The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...Read more