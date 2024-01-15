(Video) Popular Thrift Store Closes on Main Street

The business allowed customers to trade in clothes for cash

@palisadesnews Santa Monica has lost one of its clothing thrift spots.#clothes #thrift #retail #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in Hard, Video
Related Posts
Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Duplicate Bridge Game Coming to Pali Library

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The organizer encourages attendees to bring partners The Palisades Branch Library will host a new monthly Duplicate Bridge game on...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: C&O Tented For Termites

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday  By Nick Antonicello  In what is one of the largest tented fumigations...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Santa Monica Seeks Developer for Civic Revitalization

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures By Zach Armstrong The city of Santa...
Hard, Video

(Video) Resident Seeks Artist to Restore “History of the Palisades” Mural

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

Chipped Paint Have Tarnished it’s Beauty @palisadesnews A local is taking steps to bring back the beauty of “History of...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Here’s Where You Can Pick Up Physical Copies of Palisades News

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

Our Newstands Are Located All Throughout the Palisades Business District @palisadesnews Heres where you can pick up a psychical copy...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...
Hard, Video

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @palisadesnews Palisades now has a town clock #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Chamber Music Palisades Winter Concert to Feature Distinguished Performers

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev and Bach Chamber Music Palisades is set to kick off the musical year...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Property Owner Arrested in Suspected Homicide of Tenant

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...
Hard, Video

(Video) Kobe Bryant Mural Unveiled on Ocean Front Walk

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @palisadesnews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Sound Bath Event Coming to Malibu Bluffs Park

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Set the stage for relaxation by bringing your yoga mat and a comfortable pillow Immerse yourself in tranquility at a...
Dining, Video

(Video) Bakery by Food Network Judge to Open Retail Space on Wilshire

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @palisadesnews A Food Network judge is set to open...
News, Video

(Video) Non-Electric Carousel by Local Artist Tells the Story of Venice

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @palisadesnews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...

Photo: PPTFH
Hard, News

Pali Homeless Task Force Names New Co-Presidents

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Their Goal is to Expand the Volunteer Response Team By Zach Armstrong  The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness announced...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR