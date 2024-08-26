(Video) Thai Boba Shop Opens at Promenade’s Market Pavilion

It Is The Chain’s Second Los Angeles Outpost
@palisadesnews The shop is Odd One Out’s 2nd LA outpost #boba #bobatea #taiwan #taiwantiktokers #tea #drink #lafoodie #foodie #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
It Is The Chain’s Second Los Angeles Outpost
@palisadesnews The shop is Odd One Out’s 2nd LA outpost #boba #bobatea #taiwan #taiwantiktokers #tea #drink #lafoodie #foodie #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
California-Based Chain Unveils Fall Menu with New Pumpkin and Maple-Flavored Drinks and Treats. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has kicked off...
Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @palisadesnews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...
Tickets for the Wine Dinner Are Priced at $95 Porta Via Palisades is set to host a special wine dinner...
August 21, 2024 Staff Writer
The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @palisadesnews Euromassage has reopened its...
August 15, 2024 Staff Writer
Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...
August 14, 2024 Staff Writer
This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @palisadesnews This marriage counseling center is changing how...
The New Dispensary Business Is Located at 1418 Wilshire Blvd. @palisadesnews The new business is located at 1418 Wilshire Boulevard...
Go to mealsonwheelswest.org to refer or volunteer @palisadesnews Meals on Wheels West delivers more than just a meal #volunteerr #charity...
Chef Gianbatista Vinzoni Is the Owner of Monument Avenue’s Own “Delizioso Cinque” Pacific Palisades resident Chef Gianbatista Vinzoni, owner of...
Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @palisadesnews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...
August 9, 2024 Staff Writer
For more information, visit WSB Bellydance or call 310-828-2018 @palisadesnews Cabaret Soirée dances and workshops are coming to the Westside...
August 9, 2024 Staff Writer
The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @palisadesnews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...
August 8, 2024 Staff Writer
Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced...
August 6, 2024 Staff Writer
The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10 @palisadesnews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp...
August 6, 2024 Staff Writer
Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star. The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...Read more
Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28 The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA...Read more