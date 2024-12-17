(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

in News, Video
Photo: The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners
Hard, News

 Venice Beach’s Iconic “Declaration” Statue to Be Removed Within Months. There’s Still Time for a Patron to Save It

December 18, 2024

December 18, 2024

Declaration Is Now Months Away From Being Dismantled and Transferred to di Suvero’s Sculpture Park in Petaluma, CA. By Zach...

Photo: Paliskates
News, Upbeat

Paliskates Celebrates 25 Years of Skate and Surf Culture in Los Angeles

December 17, 2024

December 17, 2024

The Anniversary Celebration Will Feature Music From a Live DJ, Food, and a Chance to Reflect on the Shop’s Journey...

Photo: Santa Monica College’s Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica College Seeks Applicants for Vacant Trustee Position

December 17, 2024

December 17, 2024

The Appointed Individual Will Serve Until the Next Board Election in November 2026 The Santa Monica College Board of Trustees...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
Hard, News

80 Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near Murphy’s Ranch in Palisades

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

The Operation, Which Lasted Two Hours, Was Made Difficult with Rugged Terrain A small brush fire near Murphy’s Ranch in...
News, Video

Jeffrey Stanton, Leading Venice Beach Historian Who Authored “Coney Island of the Pacific”, Passes Away at 79

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

The City of Los Angeles Honored Him Earlier This Year With the Inaugural “Venice Preservationist Award” By Zach Armstrong Jeffrey...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 pic.twitter.com/4pyp43N12V — Palisades News...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Estate on Sunset Boulevard Hits Market at $5.8M

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Amenities Include a Home Theater, a Gym, and a Sauna on the Lower Level A contemporary estate boasting six bedrooms...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, Upbeat

Artist Stephen Glassman to Discuss New Exhibit at ARCANE Space

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Exhibit, Which Runs Through December 22, Examines Themes of Collapse, Migration, and Resilience, Incorporating Materials Like Enameled Bamboo, Brass...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Piano Teacher Arrested by SMPD on Child Sex Abuse Charges

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Alleged Incidents Took Place at the Student’s Home and at His Music Studio in Beverly Hills’ French Conservatory of...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Sen. Allen to Host Annual Holiday Toy Drive

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

The Toys Will Be Distributed to Local Families Through Partnerships With My Stuff Bags Foundation and the Assistance League of...

Photo: Office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 4,000 Acres Scorched, Nearly 2,000 Personnel Deployed

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Road Closures Remain in Place, Including Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes The Franklin Fire, as of Thursday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rulings Spell the End of Proposed Merger Between Albertson’s and Kroger

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Grocery Chain Announces Kroger Lawsuit in Separate Press Release Albertsons Companies, Inc. has announced the termination of its proposed merger with...

Photo: Rudy Barrientos
Hard, News

Ralphs Issues Lawsuit Against Palisades Food Trucks

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Among the Vendors Targeted Is Rudy Barrientos, Owner of the Popular Gracias Señor Taco Truck Ralphs Grocery Co. has filed...

