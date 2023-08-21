(Video) This $6M Home Has 1,300 Sq Ft of Decks and Balconies

Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms.

@palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks and balconies #palisades #pacificpalisades #realestate #californiahomes #luxuryhomes ♬ Luxury fashion (no vocals) – TimTaj
Photo: MLS.com
Mid-Century-Designed Home With Ocean Views on Market for $5.6M

August 21, 2023

A B&B Italia Bookcase and Marble Fireplace Grace the Living Area Showcasing mid-century modern design and offering unobstructed vistas of...

Photo: Facebook: @The Academy
Lucasfilm President Puts Malibu Home on Market for $18.5M

August 21, 2023

Kathleen Kennedy Is an Eight-Time Academy Award-Nominated Producer and Executive Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, and her producer spouse Frank...
Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

August 21, 2023

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+.  Video sponsored by...
(Video) High-End Eyeglass Store Coming to Palisades Village

August 18, 2023

Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...
(Video) This is Palisades Dolphins’ 23-24 Football Schedule

August 16, 2023

Check out this year’s Dolphins football schedule. @palisadesnews Dolphins football is coming back #palisades #pacificpalisades #highschoolfootball #football #highschool #fypシ ♬...
(Video) Hitchhiker Missing After Unsuccessful Search

August 15, 2023

After two others were hoisted, an adult male hitchhiker is missing around Will Rogers State Park. @palisadesnews A hitchiker is...

Photo: MLS.com
Cape Cod-Style Property in Palisades Lists for $6.6M

August 14, 2023

Ocean Views Extend From the Queen’s Necklace to Catalina Island A five-bedroom Cape Cod-style residence, with ocean views extending from...

Photo: MLS.com
Two-Story, $3M Palisades Home Includes Three Bedrooms

August 14, 2023

The Property Is Integrated With Smart Home Technology Situated in Pacific Palisades, this $2.9 million residence located at 15341 De...

Photo: Instagram: @prattprattpratt
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Selling Pacific Palisades Home

August 14, 2023

The Couple Acquired the Property for $15.6 Million in 2018 Actor Chris Pratt and his spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger have placed...
Local School Spends 100,000 in Attempt to Change Leasing Act

August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
(Video) Children’s Art Decorates Median at Sunset and Chautauqua

August 11, 2023

YMCA students painted 45 cardboard flowers. @palisadesnews Children’s art covers median between Chautauqua and Sunset in Pacific Palisades #childrensart #art...
(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @palisadesnews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu

August 10, 2023

Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @palisadesnews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
(Video) A Beautiful Afternoon at Palisades Village Green

August 8, 2023

This is what a sunny day at Palisades Village Green looks like. @palisadesnews This is what a beautiful afternoon at...
(Video) Look Inside This $2.5M Palisades Home Now on the Market

August 7, 2023

The three-bedroom home, at 16857 W Sunset Blvd, is listed by Michelle Bolotin of Compass. @palisadesnews This $2.5 million home...

