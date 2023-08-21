(Video) This $6M Home Has 1,300 Sq Ft of Decks and Balconies

Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms.
@palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks and balconies #palisades #pacificpalisades #realestate #californiahomes #luxuryhomes ♬ Luxury fashion (no vocals) – TimTaj
Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms.
@palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks and balconies #palisades #pacificpalisades #realestate #californiahomes #luxuryhomes ♬ Luxury fashion (no vocals) – TimTaj
August 21, 2023 Staff Writer
A B&B Italia Bookcase and Marble Fireplace Grace the Living Area Showcasing mid-century modern design and offering unobstructed vistas of...
August 21, 2023 Staff Writer
Kathleen Kennedy Is an Eight-Time Academy Award-Nominated Producer and Executive Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, and her producer spouse Frank...
August 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+. Video sponsored by...
August 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...
August 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Check out this year’s Dolphins football schedule. @palisadesnews Dolphins football is coming back #palisades #pacificpalisades #highschoolfootball #football #highschool #fypシ ♬...
August 15, 2023 Staff Writer
After two others were hoisted, an adult male hitchhiker is missing around Will Rogers State Park. @palisadesnews A hitchiker is...
Ocean Views Extend From the Queen’s Necklace to Catalina Island A five-bedroom Cape Cod-style residence, with ocean views extending from...
The Property Is Integrated With Smart Home Technology Situated in Pacific Palisades, this $2.9 million residence located at 15341 De...
The Couple Acquired the Property for $15.6 Million in 2018 Actor Chris Pratt and his spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger have placed...
August 14, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
August 11, 2023 Staff Writer
YMCA students painted 45 cardboard flowers. @palisadesnews Children’s art covers median between Chautauqua and Sunset in Pacific Palisades #childrensart #art...
August 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @palisadesnews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
August 10, 2023 Staff Writer
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @palisadesnews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
August 8, 2023 Staff Writer
This is what a sunny day at Palisades Village Green looks like. @palisadesnews This is what a beautiful afternoon at...
August 7, 2023 Staff Writer
The three-bedroom home, at 16857 W Sunset Blvd, is listed by Michelle Bolotin of Compass. @palisadesnews This $2.5 million home...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms. @palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks...Read more
Millions Go to the Crowd-Sourced Review Website to Determine What Spots Are Worth Trying By Zach Armstrong Millions go to...Read more