(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Shooting Suspect Held on $4 Million Bail After Attempted Murder Arrest

September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024

The Shooting Left a 24-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured A Van Nuys man is being held on more than $4 million...
News

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024

By Susan Payne  Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles. As a Religious...

Photo: Facebook
News

Palisades Charter, Brentwood, Beverly Hills Hit the Field for Friday Night Football Games

September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024

Westside High School Football: Where to Stream the Friday Night Showdowns High school football is back, and several Westside teams...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Seeks Workplace Violence Prevention Plan Following Brianna Kupfer Murder Verdict

September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024

Park’s Motion Requests to Assess the City’s Progress in Implementing Its Own WVPP In the wake of a first-degree murder...

Photo: Google Maps
Breaking News, News

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake  An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Off the Hook Seafood Fest Returning to SM Pier After 5-Year Hiatus

September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024

General admission tickets start at $75 Following a five-year hiatus, the Off the Hook Seafood Festival is set to return...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @palisadesnews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

TikTok Celebrity Selling Pacific Palisades Home for Nearly $5M: Report

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

The four-bedroom, 3,961-square-foot home is described as a “Zen-like retreat” TikTok star Bella Poarch has listed her Pacific Palisades home...
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Construction of Eight-Story Mixed-Use Building Progresses Along Broadway

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

It Is Set to Feature 90,000 Sq Ft of Commercial Space and 280 Apartments @palisadesnews A Vons Supermarket will be...
Hard, News

Suspect Convicted in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

The conviction came after a jury deliberated for just over an hour Shawn Laval Smith was convicted Tuesday of the...
News

Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
News

Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the...
Hard, News

Big Blue Bus Gets a Boost in Safety Measures

September 10, 2024

September 10, 2024

SB 1417 Is Part of a Series of Initiatives Aimed at Bolstering Rider Confidence A new law signed by California...

