Village Green Holding 50th Anniversary Celebration Event

The Event Includes Recognition for Photo Contest Winners and a Kids Art Table

Palisades Village Green will commemorate 50 Years with an anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The schedule for the commemoration includes:

A flag-raising ceremony by Troop 223,

A student-led rendition of the National Anthem,

A historical presentation delving into the Park’s rich history,

A presentation by CD11,

Recognition and awards for the winners of the Photo Contest,

A Kids Art Table to nurture young creativity,

Participation of local service clubs.

In addition, the celebration boasts captivating musical performances at 11:30 a.m. with “The Shambles” Folk Rock Band then at 1 p.m. with the “Westside Jazz Ensemble” offering a repertoire of American Standards, encouraging audience participation through sing-alongs and more.

The event will be held at the intersection of Sunset Blvd and Swarthmore Ave. For more information, go to https://www.malibu.org/events/details/palisades-village-green-50-year-anniversary-celebration-14392.