Village Green Holding 50th Anniversary Celebration Event

The Event Includes Recognition for Photo Contest Winners and a Kids Art Table
Palisades Village Green will commemorate 50 Years with an anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The schedule for the commemoration includes:
- A flag-raising ceremony by Troop 223,
- A student-led rendition of the National Anthem,
- A historical presentation delving into the Park’s rich history,
- A presentation by CD11,
- Recognition and awards for the winners of the Photo Contest,
- A Kids Art Table to nurture young creativity,
- Participation of local service clubs.
In addition, the celebration boasts captivating musical performances at 11:30 a.m. with “The Shambles” Folk Rock Band then at 1 p.m. with the “Westside Jazz Ensemble” offering a repertoire of American Standards, encouraging audience participation through sing-alongs and more.
The event will be held at the intersection of Sunset Blvd and Swarthmore Ave. For more information, go to https://www.malibu.org/events/details/palisades-village-green-50-year-anniversary-celebration-14392.