Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water quality for southern california rivers and oceans. In this video two data scientists explain the results and how best to stay safe when swimming in natural waters. www.beachreportcard.org
Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float * Make a...
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Palisades 74th Annual July 4th Parade Highlights
Pacific Palisades celebrated July 4th on Monday with its 74th annual parade. Check out some of the highlights in this...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft: Palisades Today – July 4th, 2022
July 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Coach Bud Kling Inducted Into Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame * Postal Service...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool: Palisades Today – June 27th, 2022
June 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Celebrity Gynecologist Identified As Deceased Hiker Near Will Rogers* Pali High Releases...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
digital
