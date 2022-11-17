Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight.
.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight.
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
November 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years By Dolores Quintana Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation
November 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Angelini Ristorante an early adopter of NFTable By Dolores Quintana NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported...
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood
November 10, 2022 Staff Writer
PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
November 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood
November 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades
November 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023 By Dolores Quintana Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the...
digital
