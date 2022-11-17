Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. 
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Dining, Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Vincenti Ristorante. Photo:vincentiristorante.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years  By Dolores Quintana Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Angelini Ristorante an early adopter of NFTable  By Dolores Quintana NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported...
News, Real Estate, Video

Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
Real Estate, Video

County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...

Photo: moonshadowsmalibu.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...
Homelessness, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
News, Video

Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
Video

On-Demand Workspace on the Westside

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Real Estate, Video

Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Dining, News

Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
Dining, News

San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023 By Dolores Quintana Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR