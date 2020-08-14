A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and a look inside Scott Boras recently sold Venice bungalow in this show brought to you by Brad dela Cruz.
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Malibu County Fair Cancelled: Palisades Today – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu County Fair Cancelled * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA
August 7, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You Can Run for Palisades Community Council * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...Read more