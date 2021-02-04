National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving up mouthwatering Detroit-style pies with a view to match.
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Charcuterie, Persian Ice Cream: Westside Dining Beat
February 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Keep an Eye out for a 1998 Buick Sedan
February 4, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Biologists Discover Young Mountain Lion in Santa Monica Mountains
February 4, 2021 Staff Writer
1.5-year-old male mountain lion found in central Santa Monica Mountains By Chad Winthrop Santa Monica Mountains biologists have discovered a...
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness
February 3, 2021 Staff Writer
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
February 2, 2021 Staff Writer
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon...
Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist: 1935-2021
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist, 85, passed away peacefully 1/14/2021. She was born February 1935 in Michigan and spent her childhood in...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Oppose Two Housing Density Bills
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has adopted two motions opposing state housing density bills that the council says would...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Storm Brings Snow to Local Beaches
January 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Snow and hail come to Santa Monica Bay By Sam Catanzaro A storm that brought snow to some local beaches...
