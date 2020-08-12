In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Malibu County Fair Cancelled: Palisades Today – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu County Fair Cancelled * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You Can Run for Palisades Community Council * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? * LA Rents Decreasing?...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?
A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020
July 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Court Tells State to Examine Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Ocean
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...Read more
