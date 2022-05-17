Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to services and resources. Learn more about this event from West L.A Homeless organizers in this video.
Video brought to you Pudu Pudu

in Video
