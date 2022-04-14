The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about their neighborhood farmers market.
Video brought to you by Sunshine Camp
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades
April 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz By Dolores Quintana Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022
April 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
Palisades Restaurant Subject of Hollywood Reporter Feature
April 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Magazine highlights Angelini Ristorante By Dolores Quintana Angelini Ristorante’s second location in Pacific Palisades in the Palisades Village Shopping Center...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...
