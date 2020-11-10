Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a mocktail recipe The Alley Lounge in Culver City in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
What To Drink For The Holidays
Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams: Palisades Today – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Native and NFL Kicker Joins LA Rams * LA Budget...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95: Palisades Today – October, 29, 2020
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Albert Greenberg Dies At Age 95 * 18 Arrested After Dodgers...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
