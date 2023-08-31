What’s For Dinner at Duke’s Malibu?

These are the Dinner Options at the High-End Dining Spot

By Zach Armstrong

Duke’s Malibu serves Hawaiian-influenced cuisine while being situated on the Pacific Ocean giving amazing ocean views, located at 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy. For those wondering what their dinner options are at the high-end dining spot, below is its dinner menu.

TO START

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$17.50

lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers

Poke Tacos*

$18.50

fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli

Korean Sticky Ribs

$16.50

crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime

Fresh Fish Chowder

$9.50

creamy new england style

Macadamia Nut Hummus

$15.00

hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon evoo, herb flatbread, sumac

Crab Wontons

$15.50

crabmeat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce

Sashimi* (Limited Availability)

$19.00

fresh ahi, wasabi edamame salad, pickled ginger, shoyu

Panko Crusted Calamari

$16.50

guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade

FIELD & FARM

Rocket*

$11.00

arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

gluten-free

Caesar

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic focaccia crumble

Wedge*

$12.50

iceberg, blue cheese, balsamic tomatoes, duroc bacon, candied walnuts

gluten-free

SWIMMERS

the fresh fish we serve are available according to their season in keeping with hawaiian fishing traditions, sustainability practices and respect for the sea (kai)

Baked “Duke’s Fish”

$31.00

garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice

Furikake Ahi Steak*

$35.00

sashimi grade ahi, chili oil, truffle unagi glaze, shiitake mushrooms, black bean bok choy, coconut bamboo rice, cucumber namasu

Roasted Tristan Lobster

$49.00

two 1/4 lb. tristan da cunha tails, roasted, basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, butter & lemon

Seafood Hot Pot

$35.00

lobster, shrimp, mussels, fresh fish, coconut cilantro broth, oyster mushrooms, jasmine rice

gluten-free

Banana Leaf Steamed Fish & Shrimp

$33.00

yuzu ponzu, sizzling sesame oil, cilantro, mushrooms, coconut bamboo rice, black bean bok choy

DUKE’S FAVORITES

Sautéed Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish

$36.00

parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice

Filet Mignon*

$47.00

greater omaha’s corn fed angus beef, dijon rubbed, maui onion jam, watercress sauce, creamed corn, mashed yukon gold potatoes

MAINLANDERS

USDA Prime Sirloin*

$29.00

brandt farms all-natural beef, mushroom gravy, mashed yukon gold potatoes, roasted broccolini

gluten-free

Ribs & Chicken Plate

$29.00

A local favorite from the streets of waikiki. Compart family farms pork, mango bbq sauce, grilled huli chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli

$28.00

vegan ravioli, coconut ginger broth, roasted sweet potatoes, locally sourced vegetables

TAKE IT SURFING

Add to Your Entree

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Duke’s Glazed 1/4 Lb. Tristan Lobster Tail

$23.00

DESSERT

Kimo’s Original Hula Pie™

$14.00

chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream

gluten-free

BEERS ON TAP

Duke’s Blonde | Stone Brewing | Escondido, CA | 5% ABV

$8.00

Coors Light | Coors Brewing Co. | Golden, CO | 4.2% ABV

$7.00

Calidad Lager | Santa Barbara, CA | 5% ABV

$8.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner | North Coast Brewing | Fort Bragg, CA | 4.4% ABV

$9.00

Level Line Pale Ale | Topa Topa Brewing | Ventura, CA | 5.5% ABV

$9.00

Pineapple Mana Wheat | Maui Brew Co. | Maui, Hi | 5.5% ABV

$9.00

Hazy IPA | Madewest Brewing | Ventura, CA | 7% ABV

$10.00

Stone Delicious IPA | Stone Brewing | Escondido, CA | 7.7% ABV

$10.00

gluten reduced

CANNED CRAFT BEERS

Rancho West Premium Lager | Organic | Rancho West | Malibu | 4.5% ABV

16 oz

$10.00

Orderville IPA | Modern Times | San Diego | 7.2% ABV

16 oz

$10.00

Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout | Fremont Brewing | Seattle, WA | 8% ABV

$9.00

Sun Trap Session Sour | Three Weavers | Inglewood, CA | 4.5% ABV

$8.00

Upside Dawn Blonde | Athletic Brewing Co | San Diego | 0.5% ABV

$8.00

gluten reduced & non-alcoholic

HARD SELZTER, CIDER & KOMBUCHA

Ashland Hard Seltzer | 5% ABV

$7.00

assorted flavors, organic and gluten free

You Guava Be Kidding Me | 6.3% ABV

semi-dry apple cider with guava | far west cider co.

16 oz.

$14.00

Juneshine | 6% ABV

$8.00

seasonal flavors

COCKTAILS

Duke’s Mai Tai

$16.00

our signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices with two types of rum

Lava Flow

$14.00

bacardi white rum blended with pineapple juice, cream of coconut and strawberries

Add Mahina Dark Rum Float

$3.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

arquitecto blanco, agave, fresh lime, jalapeño, cucumber, hand shaken, tajin rim

Make it Smoky and Sub Madre Mezcal

$2.00

The Bee’s Knees

$15.00

amass dry gin, pineapple juice, local malibu honey

Jungle Bird

$15.00

four roses bourbon, aperol, pineapple juice, fresh lime, elemakule tiki bitters

Hawaiian Mule

$14.00

meili vodka, bundaberg ginger beer, pineapple juice, fresh lime

Passion Fruit Mojito

$14.00

koloa silver rum, passion fruit juice, fresh lime, house made mint simple syrup

Piuma Paloma

$15.00

arquitecto blanco, giffard pamplemousse rosé, grapefruit juice, fever tree grapefruit soda, tajin rim

ZERO PROOF

The Volcano

$9.00

blended pineapple juice, coconut and strawberry, the dormant cousin of our exotic lava flow

Raspberry Fizz

$9.00

raspberries, soda, fresh lime, mint

Pog Slushie

$15.00

hawaii grown fruit juice slushie; spike it with titos

WINES BY THE GLASS

Poema | Brut | Cava, Spain

Glass

$12.00

Bottle

$46.00

Scarpetta | Brut Rosé | Vino Spumante, Italy

Glass

$13.00

Bottle

$50.00

Bollini | Pinot Grigio | Vigneti Delle Dolomiti, Italy

Glass

$12.00

Bottle

$46.00

Selbach ‘Incline’ | Riesling | Mosel, Germany

Glass

$11.00

Bottle

$42.00

Mohua | Sauvignon Blanc | Marlborough, NZ

Glass

$12.00

Bottle

$46.00

Morgan | Sauvignon Blanc | Arroyo, Seco

Glass

$14.00

Bottle

$54.00

Pierre Riffault ‘Les 7 Hommes’ | Sancerre, France

Glass

$18.00

Bottle

$70.00

Chamisal | Chardonnay | San Luis Obispo Coast

Glass

$12.00

Bottle

$46.00

Tyler | Chardonnay | Santa Barbara County

Glass

$15.00

Bottle

$58.00

Rombauer | Chardonnay | Carneros

Glass

$20.00

Bottle

$78.00

Mont Gravet | Rosé of Cinsault | Pays d’Oc, France

Glass

$11.00

Bottle

$42.00

Stolpman ‘Love You Bunches’ | Sangiovese | SB County

served chilled

Glass

$12.00

Bottle

$46.00

Banshee | Pinot Noir | Sonoma County

Glass

$13.00

Bottle

$50.00

Lioco | Pinot Noir | Mendocino County

Glass

$17.00

Bottle

$64.00

Cape d’Or | Cabernet Sauvignon | South Africa

Glass

$12.00

Bottle

$46.00

Daou | Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles

Glass

$16.00

Bottle

$62.00

Mallea | Red Rhone Blend | Santa Barbara County

Glass

$15.00

Bottle

$58.00

WINES BY THE BOTTLE

Sorgente ‘Extra Dry’ | Prosecco, Italy

$42.00

Cruse Wine Co. | Pétillant Naturel | California

$68.00

Doyard ‘Vendémiaire’ | Blanc de Blancs Brut | Champagne, France

$99.00

Krug ‘Grande Cuvée’ | Brut | Champagne, France

$299.00

LIGHTER, BRIGHTER REDS

Storm | Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara County

$58.00

Purple Hands | Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley, OR

$62.00

Chacra ‘Barda’ | Pinot Noir | Patagonia, Chile

$66.00

Piro Wine Co. | Pinot Noir | Santa Maria Valley

$72.00

Cobb | Pinot Noir | Emmaline Ann Vyd, Sonoma Coast

$99.00

Domaine Harmand-Geoffroy | Pinot Noir | Gevrey-Chambertin, France

$110.00

Tyler ‘Mae Estate’ | Pinot Noir | Sta. Rita Hills

$115.00

Jean Foillard | Beaujolais-Villages, France

$48.00

Broc Cellars | Counoise | Eaglepoint Ranch, Mendocino

$52.00

Angeleno | Grenache | Los Angeles County

$42.00

Giornata | Barbera | Paso Robles

$44.00

Delinquente ‘Roxanne the Razor’ | Red Blend | Riverland, Australia

$48.00

BIGGER, BOLDER REDS

Zuccardi ‘Poligonos’ | Malbec | Uco Valley, Argentina

$52.00

Jonata ‘Todos’ | Red Blend | Ballard Canyon

$85.00

Bedrock ‘Old Vine’ | Zinfandel | California

$48.00

Bernard Baudry ‘Le Clos Guillot’ | Cabernet Franc | Chinon, France

$52.00

The Ojai Vineyard | Syrah | Santa Barbara County

$48.00

Charles Smith ‘Substance’ | Cabernet Sauvignon | Washington

$52.00

Matthiasson | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley

$99.00

Silver Oak | Cabernet Sauvignon | Alexander Valley

$110.00

Chappellet ‘Signature’ | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley

$115.00

Shafer ‘One Point Five’ | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley

$140.00

WHITES & ROSÉ

Lieu Dit | Sauvignon Blanc | Santa Ynez Valley

$44.00

St. Supery | Sauvignon Blanc | Napa Valley

$52.00

Merry Edwards | Sauvignon Blanc | Russian River Valley

$66.00

Tatomer ‘Meeresboden’ | Grüner Veltliner | Santa Barbara County

$46.00

Railsback Freres | Vermentinu | Santa Barbara County

$54.00

Tablas Creek ‘Patelin’ | White Blend | Paso Robles

$46.00

Massican ‘Annia’ | White Blend | Napa Valley

$62.00

Foxen | Chenin Blanc | Santa Maria Valley

$44.00

Patrick Piuze | Chardonnay | Chablis, France

$62.00

Domaine Rémi Jobard | Chardonnay | Bourgogne Côte d’Or, France

$69.00

Au Bon Climat | Chardonnay | S&B Vyd, Sta. Rita Hills

$72.00

Chanin ‘Los Alamos’ | Chardonnay | Santa Barbara County

$74.00

The Hilt ‘Estate’ | Chardonnay | Sta. Rita Hills

$82.00

Chateau Montelena | Chardonnay | Napa Valley

$88.00

Matthiasson | Rosé | California

$52.00