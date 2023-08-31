What’s For Dinner at Duke’s Malibu?

These are the Dinner Options at the High-End Dining Spot
Duke’s Malibu serves Hawaiian-influenced cuisine while being situated on the Pacific Ocean giving amazing ocean views, located at 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy. For those wondering what their dinner options are at the high-end dining spot, below is its dinner menu.
TO START
Crispy Coconut Shrimp
$17.50
lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Poke Tacos*
$18.50
fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Korean Sticky Ribs
$16.50
crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
Fresh Fish Chowder
$9.50
creamy new england style
Macadamia Nut Hummus
$15.00
hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon evoo, herb flatbread, sumac
Crab Wontons
$15.50
crabmeat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce
Sashimi* (Limited Availability)
$19.00
fresh ahi, wasabi edamame salad, pickled ginger, shoyu
Panko Crusted Calamari
$16.50
guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade
FIELD & FARM
Rocket*
$11.00
arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
gluten-free
Caesar
$10.00
romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic focaccia crumble
Wedge*
$12.50
iceberg, blue cheese, balsamic tomatoes, duroc bacon, candied walnuts
gluten-free
SWIMMERS
the fresh fish we serve are available according to their season in keeping with hawaiian fishing traditions, sustainability practices and respect for the sea (kai)
Baked “Duke’s Fish”
$31.00
garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice
Furikake Ahi Steak*
$35.00
sashimi grade ahi, chili oil, truffle unagi glaze, shiitake mushrooms, black bean bok choy, coconut bamboo rice, cucumber namasu
Roasted Tristan Lobster
$49.00
two 1/4 lb. tristan da cunha tails, roasted, basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, butter & lemon
Seafood Hot Pot
$35.00
lobster, shrimp, mussels, fresh fish, coconut cilantro broth, oyster mushrooms, jasmine rice
gluten-free
Banana Leaf Steamed Fish & Shrimp
$33.00
yuzu ponzu, sizzling sesame oil, cilantro, mushrooms, coconut bamboo rice, black bean bok choy
DUKE’S FAVORITES
Sautéed Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
$36.00
parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice
Filet Mignon*
$47.00
greater omaha’s corn fed angus beef, dijon rubbed, maui onion jam, watercress sauce, creamed corn, mashed yukon gold potatoes
MAINLANDERS
USDA Prime Sirloin*
$29.00
brandt farms all-natural beef, mushroom gravy, mashed yukon gold potatoes, roasted broccolini
gluten-free
Ribs & Chicken Plate
$29.00
A local favorite from the streets of waikiki. Compart family farms pork, mango bbq sauce, grilled huli chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, bok choy macadamia nut slaw
Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli
$28.00
vegan ravioli, coconut ginger broth, roasted sweet potatoes, locally sourced vegetables
TAKE IT SURFING
Add to Your Entree
Coconut Shrimp
$13.00
Duke’s Glazed 1/4 Lb. Tristan Lobster Tail
$23.00
DESSERT
Kimo’s Original Hula Pie™
$14.00
chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Key Lime Pie
$12.00
graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream
gluten-free
BEERS ON TAP
Duke’s Blonde | Stone Brewing | Escondido, CA | 5% ABV
$8.00
Coors Light | Coors Brewing Co. | Golden, CO | 4.2% ABV
$7.00
Calidad Lager | Santa Barbara, CA | 5% ABV
$8.00
Scrimshaw Pilsner | North Coast Brewing | Fort Bragg, CA | 4.4% ABV
$9.00
Level Line Pale Ale | Topa Topa Brewing | Ventura, CA | 5.5% ABV
$9.00
Pineapple Mana Wheat | Maui Brew Co. | Maui, Hi | 5.5% ABV
$9.00
Hazy IPA | Madewest Brewing | Ventura, CA | 7% ABV
$10.00
Stone Delicious IPA | Stone Brewing | Escondido, CA | 7.7% ABV
$10.00
gluten reduced
CANNED CRAFT BEERS
Rancho West Premium Lager | Organic | Rancho West | Malibu | 4.5% ABV
- 16 oz
- $10.00
Orderville IPA | Modern Times | San Diego | 7.2% ABV
- 16 oz
- $10.00
Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout | Fremont Brewing | Seattle, WA | 8% ABV
$9.00
Sun Trap Session Sour | Three Weavers | Inglewood, CA | 4.5% ABV
$8.00
Upside Dawn Blonde | Athletic Brewing Co | San Diego | 0.5% ABV
$8.00
gluten reduced & non-alcoholic
HARD SELZTER, CIDER & KOMBUCHA
Ashland Hard Seltzer | 5% ABV
$7.00
assorted flavors, organic and gluten free
You Guava Be Kidding Me | 6.3% ABV
semi-dry apple cider with guava | far west cider co.
- 16 oz.
- $14.00
Juneshine | 6% ABV
$8.00
seasonal flavors
COCKTAILS
Duke’s Mai Tai
$16.00
our signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices with two types of rum
Lava Flow
$14.00
bacardi white rum blended with pineapple juice, cream of coconut and strawberries
- Add Mahina Dark Rum Float
- $3.00
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
$14.00
arquitecto blanco, agave, fresh lime, jalapeño, cucumber, hand shaken, tajin rim
- Make it Smoky and Sub Madre Mezcal
- $2.00
The Bee’s Knees
$15.00
amass dry gin, pineapple juice, local malibu honey
Jungle Bird
$15.00
four roses bourbon, aperol, pineapple juice, fresh lime, elemakule tiki bitters
Hawaiian Mule
$14.00
meili vodka, bundaberg ginger beer, pineapple juice, fresh lime
Passion Fruit Mojito
$14.00
koloa silver rum, passion fruit juice, fresh lime, house made mint simple syrup
Piuma Paloma
$15.00
arquitecto blanco, giffard pamplemousse rosé, grapefruit juice, fever tree grapefruit soda, tajin rim
ZERO PROOF
The Volcano
$9.00
blended pineapple juice, coconut and strawberry, the dormant cousin of our exotic lava flow
Raspberry Fizz
$9.00
raspberries, soda, fresh lime, mint
Pog Slushie
$15.00
hawaii grown fruit juice slushie; spike it with titos
WINES BY THE GLASS
Poema | Brut | Cava, Spain
- Glass
- $12.00
- Bottle
- $46.00
Scarpetta | Brut Rosé | Vino Spumante, Italy
- Glass
- $13.00
- Bottle
- $50.00
Bollini | Pinot Grigio | Vigneti Delle Dolomiti, Italy
- Glass
- $12.00
- Bottle
- $46.00
Selbach ‘Incline’ | Riesling | Mosel, Germany
- Glass
- $11.00
- Bottle
- $42.00
Mohua | Sauvignon Blanc | Marlborough, NZ
- Glass
- $12.00
- Bottle
- $46.00
Morgan | Sauvignon Blanc | Arroyo, Seco
- Glass
- $14.00
- Bottle
- $54.00
Pierre Riffault ‘Les 7 Hommes’ | Sancerre, France
- Glass
- $18.00
- Bottle
- $70.00
Chamisal | Chardonnay | San Luis Obispo Coast
- Glass
- $12.00
- Bottle
- $46.00
Tyler | Chardonnay | Santa Barbara County
- Glass
- $15.00
- Bottle
- $58.00
Rombauer | Chardonnay | Carneros
- Glass
- $20.00
- Bottle
- $78.00
Mont Gravet | Rosé of Cinsault | Pays d’Oc, France
- Glass
- $11.00
- Bottle
- $42.00
Stolpman ‘Love You Bunches’ | Sangiovese | SB County
served chilled
- Glass
- $12.00
- Bottle
- $46.00
Banshee | Pinot Noir | Sonoma County
- Glass
- $13.00
- Bottle
- $50.00
Lioco | Pinot Noir | Mendocino County
- Glass
- $17.00
- Bottle
- $64.00
Cape d’Or | Cabernet Sauvignon | South Africa
- Glass
- $12.00
- Bottle
- $46.00
Daou | Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles
- Glass
- $16.00
- Bottle
- $62.00
Mallea | Red Rhone Blend | Santa Barbara County
- Glass
- $15.00
- Bottle
- $58.00
WINES BY THE BOTTLE
Sorgente ‘Extra Dry’ | Prosecco, Italy
$42.00
Cruse Wine Co. | Pétillant Naturel | California
$68.00
Doyard ‘Vendémiaire’ | Blanc de Blancs Brut | Champagne, France
$99.00
Krug ‘Grande Cuvée’ | Brut | Champagne, France
$299.00
LIGHTER, BRIGHTER REDS
Storm | Pinot Noir | Santa Barbara County
$58.00
Purple Hands | Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley, OR
$62.00
Chacra ‘Barda’ | Pinot Noir | Patagonia, Chile
$66.00
Piro Wine Co. | Pinot Noir | Santa Maria Valley
$72.00
Cobb | Pinot Noir | Emmaline Ann Vyd, Sonoma Coast
$99.00
Domaine Harmand-Geoffroy | Pinot Noir | Gevrey-Chambertin, France
$110.00
Tyler ‘Mae Estate’ | Pinot Noir | Sta. Rita Hills
$115.00
Jean Foillard | Beaujolais-Villages, France
$48.00
Broc Cellars | Counoise | Eaglepoint Ranch, Mendocino
$52.00
Angeleno | Grenache | Los Angeles County
$42.00
Giornata | Barbera | Paso Robles
$44.00
Delinquente ‘Roxanne the Razor’ | Red Blend | Riverland, Australia
$48.00
BIGGER, BOLDER REDS
Zuccardi ‘Poligonos’ | Malbec | Uco Valley, Argentina
$52.00
Jonata ‘Todos’ | Red Blend | Ballard Canyon
$85.00
Bedrock ‘Old Vine’ | Zinfandel | California
$48.00
Bernard Baudry ‘Le Clos Guillot’ | Cabernet Franc | Chinon, France
$52.00
The Ojai Vineyard | Syrah | Santa Barbara County
$48.00
Charles Smith ‘Substance’ | Cabernet Sauvignon | Washington
$52.00
Matthiasson | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley
$99.00
Silver Oak | Cabernet Sauvignon | Alexander Valley
$110.00
Chappellet ‘Signature’ | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley
$115.00
Shafer ‘One Point Five’ | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley
$140.00
WHITES & ROSÉ
Lieu Dit | Sauvignon Blanc | Santa Ynez Valley
$44.00
St. Supery | Sauvignon Blanc | Napa Valley
$52.00
Merry Edwards | Sauvignon Blanc | Russian River Valley
$66.00
Tatomer ‘Meeresboden’ | Grüner Veltliner | Santa Barbara County
$46.00
Railsback Freres | Vermentinu | Santa Barbara County
$54.00
Tablas Creek ‘Patelin’ | White Blend | Paso Robles
$46.00
Massican ‘Annia’ | White Blend | Napa Valley
$62.00
Foxen | Chenin Blanc | Santa Maria Valley
$44.00
Patrick Piuze | Chardonnay | Chablis, France
$62.00
Domaine Rémi Jobard | Chardonnay | Bourgogne Côte d’Or, France
$69.00
Au Bon Climat | Chardonnay | S&B Vyd, Sta. Rita Hills
$72.00
Chanin ‘Los Alamos’ | Chardonnay | Santa Barbara County
$74.00
The Hilt ‘Estate’ | Chardonnay | Sta. Rita Hills
$82.00
Chateau Montelena | Chardonnay | Napa Valley
$88.00
Matthiasson | Rosé | California
$52.00