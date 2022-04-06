WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding it up at the Venice skatepark.
.
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
This The Season For Tangerines
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022
March 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community* 2.9 Magnitude...
Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend
March 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
