Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding it up at the Venice skatepark.
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley

in Video, Wellness
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

This The Season For Tangerines

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Video, Wellness

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Video

Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
News, Video

American Legion Building Remodel Approved By Palisades Design Review Board: Palisades Today – March 28th, 2022

March 28, 2022

Read more
March 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Charged In Malibu Murder Ordered To Stand Trail For Assult On...
Video

Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Life and Arts, Video, Wellness

Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Life and Arts, Video

Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
News, Video

2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community* 2.9 Magnitude...
Employment, Video

Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR