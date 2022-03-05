Whoopi Golderbeg’s Former Palisades Mansion Slated for Teardown

Property back on the market for 16% more than the original $9.6 million

By Dolores Quintana

The former residence of Whoopi Goldberg, television show host and actress, has been put up for sale as a “teardown” for $11.49 million as reported by Mansion Global.Com. Goldberg sold the Pacific Palisades property back in 2018 for $8.8 million after living there for 25 years. The mansion was listed for sale in mid-2019 but failed to secure a buyer after being priced at $9.6 million.

Listing agents from Revel Real Estate, Ben Bacal and Lolita Bagramyan, have put the property back on the market for 16% more than the original $9.6 million with a plan for renovations and permits in the works and reportedly within months of approval. Mansion Global.com quotes Ben Bacal who said, “The property is being sold as is with the beautiful plans from Abramson Architects.” The new design by Abramson features oversized windows and retractable walls to renovate the home into the popular indoor/outdoor style that is currently popular. The new design will feature several patios, some covered and some not covered, built in shelving units, an open style kitchen and family room area, a formal dining room and office according to the designer’s renderings of the plans. The home was built in the art deco style for Vicki Baum, Austrian author of the book “Grand Hotel”, a classic of Weimar era literature in the 1930s and is located in the prime upper rim of the Riviera area of the Palisades which is considered a “coveted location” with high profile neighbors according to listing agent Bacal. Bacal further states, as quoted by Mansion Global.com, “Beverly Hills and Bel Air have had the highest price per square foot, along with parts of the Hollywood Hills and Malibu, but now everyone actually wants to be in the Riviera or Brentwood Park. It’s a unique, friendly neighborhood with wide streets and is close to some of the best shopping in the world…prices have really gone through the roof.”

Much of the building’s original design has not been tampered with including a black and white checkered floor, crown moldings, several of the fireplaces, but the kitchen has been remodeled and a swimming pool and guest cottage have been added. The home is owned by a limited liability company based in Santa Monica, but Mansion Global.com was not able to find who the mysterious property owner is.